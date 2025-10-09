ModernGhana logo
Court rejects appeal, ups sentence for man convicted of raping Gisèle Pelicot

By RFI
Europe REUTERS - ALEXANDRE DIMOU
THU, 09 OCT 2025
© REUTERS - ALEXANDRE DIMOU

A man convicted of raping Gisèle Pelicot, who survived years of assaults orchestrated by her husband while she was drugged unconscious, has lost his appeal against the verdict. A court in southern France also stiffened his sentence to 10 years in prison.

Husamettin Dogan was the only man still claiming innocence among 51 convicted of abusing Pelicot at the original trial last year. 

The court in Nîmes denied his appeal on Thursday after four days of hearings, rejecting his defence that he had not knowingly committed rape. 

The ex-construction worker, 44, saw his sentence increased to 10 years in prison, less than the 12 sought by the prosecution but more than the nine he received after the original trial.

'Take responsibility'

Pelicot's former husband, Dominique Pelicot, admitted to drugging her with sedatives and inviting dozens of strangers to abuse her over the course of nearly a decade.

Dogan acknowledged meeting Dominique Pelicot online and visiting his house in June 2019 with the intention of having sex with his wife. He claimed to believe she had consented, despite videos of the night showing her unconscious and snoring while he penetrated her.

Gisèle Pelicot addressed the court directly on Wednesday, saying Dogan must “take responsibility” for his actions and “stop hiding behind [his] cowardice”.

Gisèle Pelicot wins top human rights award for fight against rape culture

High-profile trial

The verdict against Dogan marks the end of one of France's biggest ever rape trials. Sixteen other men convicted of raping Gisèle Pelicot said they planned to appeal after the original verdict in December 2024, before dropping out. 

The first trial, which lasted four months, made headlines around the world – many dedicated to the bravery of Gisèle Pelicot in facing her attackers daily in open court.

'A very difficult ordeal': Gisèle Pelicot's statement after mass rape trial

The case also renewed debate about how sexual violence is prosecuted in France and led to a push to include consent in the legal definition of rape.

Dominique Pelicot was sentenced to 20 years in prison, where he is being held in solitary confinement. His 50 co-defendants received terms ranging from three to 15 years. 

