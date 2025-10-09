ModernGhana logo
Thu, 09 Oct 2025

NPP’s numerous apologies may turn a self-inflicted blow in 2028 elections — Kwesi Pratt

The Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr., has cautioned the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) against turning public apology into what he calls a “political gimmick.”

According to him, the party’s growing habit of apologising for its past mistakes without clarity on what exactly it is sorry for could easily backfire ahead of the 2028 general elections.

Speaking on Accra-based Metro TV’s Good Morning Ghana on Thursday, October 9, Mr. Pratt said the NPP risks portraying itself as a failed party if it continues to issue vague apologies.

“I’ve heard so many apologies. But let’s be honest, when you step back and ask, what exactly are they apologising for? You hear, ‘we’re sorry, forgive us,’ and I say, forgive you for what? Because we don’t know what we’re forgiving,” Mr. Pratt said.

He added that apologies without sincerity and specificity only reinforce public doubts about the party’s credibility and readiness to return to power.

“If you’re just going about rendering apologies and nobody understands what they are about, it may be a self-inflicted blow come 2028. You came and told us you failed and we should forgive you. But where is the evidence that you won’t fail again?” he quizzed.

“Apology is not something that ought to be done lightly as a political gimmick. It seems to me that the apology is becoming just that—a political gimmick of no real value,” Kwesi Pratt added.

This follows numerous apologies from NPP starwarts including former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, former Majority Leader Osei Kyei-Mensa-Bonsu and the party’s General Secretary.

They admit they certain decisions taken during its previous administration went wrong and wouldn't them if voted back into office.

Isaac Donkor
Isaac Donkor

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issues

