SIC Ladies Association champions breast cancer awareness

By Eric Adeti II Contributor
FRI, 10 OCT 2025

The SIC Ladies Association (SICLA) has launched a series of activities to mark Breast Cancer Awareness Month, aimed at promoting early detection and reducing the risk of the disease.

Throughout October, SICLA will offer free breast screening at SIC's Bob Freeman Clinic, except on Sundays. The screening exercise, themed "Catch it early; treat it; survive it!", is designed to detect early signs of breast cancer.

SICLA President, Muriel Ashong, emphasized the importance of early detection, stating, "Early detection saves lives and reduces the burden on patients and their families."

She urged women to take advantage of the free breast screening exercise at the Bob Freeman Clinic near SIC's Head Office in Osu, Accra.

On Saturday, October 11, 2025, SICLA will also organise a Pinky Breeze Health Walk starting at 7:30 am from Nyemitei House Head Office to Laboma Beach in Accra. The walk will be followed by continued breast screening at the beach until 3 pm.

Breast Cancer Awareness Month is an international health campaign held every October, aiming to promote screening, support those diagnosed, and educate people about breast cancer risk factors. By participating in these activities, SICLA is contributing to the global effort to combat breast cancer.

