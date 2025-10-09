ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Future of journalism must be digital, data-driven and development-focused — Deputy Communications Minister

Headlines Deputy Minister for Communications, Digital Technology and Innovations, Mohammed Adams Sukparu
THU, 09 OCT 2025
Deputy Minister for Communications, Digital Technology and Innovations, Mohammed Adams Sukparu

Deputy Minister for Communications, Digital Technology and Innovations, Mohammed Adams Sukparu, has reaffirmed government’s commitment to building a strong and progressive media landscape that aligns with Ghana’s digital transformation agenda.

He said the Ministry believes the future of journalism must be anchored on digital innovation, data-driven reporting, and development-oriented storytelling to meet the demands of the modern information age.

Speaking at the opening of the 8th West African Media Excellence Conference and Awards (WAMECA) in Accra on Thursday, October 9, the Sissala West MP stressed the need for stronger collaboration among government, academia, civil society, and the private sector in creating a safe and inclusive digital space.

“The Ministry firmly believes that the future of journalism must be digital, data-driven and development-focused, and we are working to create an enabling environment for that to happen,” he said.

The minister further stressed the need for a well-coordinated effort to ensure that journalists are well protected and empowered to operate safely both online and offline.

Meanwhile, this year’s three-day conference, themed “Journalism and Digital Public Infrastructure in Africa,” will conclude on Saturday, October 11, with the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA) and its partners set to reward outstanding journalists across the sub-region.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

1 hour ago

Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr NPP’s numerous apologies may turn a self-inflicted blow in 2028 elections — Kwes...

1 hour ago

Deputy Minister for Communications, Digital Technology and Innovations, Mohammed Adams Sukparu Future of journalism must be digital, data-driven and development-focused — Depu...

1 hour ago

Deputy Minister for Communications, Digital Technology and Innovations, Mohammed Adams Sukparu We must safeguard safety of journalists both online and offline — Deputy Communi...

2 hours ago

REUTERS - ALEXANDRE DIMOU Court rejects appeal, ups sentence for man convicted of raping Gisèle Pelicot

3 hours ago

Member of Parliament for Bosome Freho and Deputy Ranking Member on the Foreign Affairs Committee of Parliament, Nana Asafo-Adjei Ayeh Mahama is expanding the public purse for political comfort — NPP MP

3 hours ago

Member of Parliament for Bosome Freho and Deputy Ranking Member on the Foreign Affairs Committee of Parliament, Nana Asafo-Adjei Ayeh Mahama’s 18 deputy ambassador appointments will cost Ghana about US$3 million ye...

3 hours ago

Political Science Lecturer at the University of Ghana, Dr. Joshua Zaato Jebuntie Freeze accounts of galamseyers and declare state of emergency — Dr. Zaato to Mah...

4 hours ago

Reverend John Ntim Fordjour We’ll not allow NDC gov’t to turn GAF into its Foot Soldier Forces — Rev Ntim Fo...

4 hours ago

MP for South Dayi, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor “Why keep 60-year-olds in the army to allow overaged NPP foot soldiers to remain...

4 hours ago

Seven convicted for open defecation, illegal refuse dumping in Accra Seven convicted for open defecation, illegal refuse dumping in Accra

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line