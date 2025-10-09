Future of journalism must be digital, data-driven and development-focused — Deputy Communications Minister

Deputy Minister for Communications, Digital Technology and Innovations, Mohammed Adams Sukparu, has reaffirmed government’s commitment to building a strong and progressive media landscape that aligns with Ghana’s digital transformation agenda.

He said the Ministry believes the future of journalism must be anchored on digital innovation, data-driven reporting, and development-oriented storytelling to meet the demands of the modern information age.

Speaking at the opening of the 8th West African Media Excellence Conference and Awards (WAMECA) in Accra on Thursday, October 9, the Sissala West MP stressed the need for stronger collaboration among government, academia, civil society, and the private sector in creating a safe and inclusive digital space.

“The Ministry firmly believes that the future of journalism must be digital, data-driven and development-focused, and we are working to create an enabling environment for that to happen,” he said.

The minister further stressed the need for a well-coordinated effort to ensure that journalists are well protected and empowered to operate safely both online and offline.

Meanwhile, this year’s three-day conference, themed “Journalism and Digital Public Infrastructure in Africa,” will conclude on Saturday, October 11, with the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA) and its partners set to reward outstanding journalists across the sub-region.