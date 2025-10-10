ModernGhana logo
Government allocates GH¢130 million to La General Hospital project

  Fri, 10 Oct 2025
Mr Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, Minister of Health, says Government has allocated GH¢130 million in the 2025 Budget towards the La General Hospital project.

He also said Mr Cassiel Ato Forson, the Minister of Finance had assured his commitment to ensure prompt release of funds to enable the project's completion within two years.

Mr Akandoh gave the assurance when he paid a working visit to the La General Hospital construction site on Thursday to inspect the progress of work.

He was accompanied by Madam Rita Naa Odoley Sowah, Member of Parliament for the La Dade-Kotopon Constituency, and other officials from the Ministry and Constituency.

The Minister noted that the project, which began in 2020, had faced several funding challenges, leading to delays.

“This project has gone through some history. The first arrangement did not go through, so a second alternative had to be pursued. Unlike other projects that come with dedicated loans or grants, this one depends entirely on allocations from the national budget,” he explained.

He said the 2025 budget allocation was therefore critical to sustaining progress on the €50 million project.

“Records indicate that out of the total cost, about €7 million has been paid, leaving approximately €43 million outstanding,” he added.

Mr Akandoh said Interim Payment Certificates (IPCs) had been raised and forwarded to the Ministry of Finance for processing, with assurances that disbursement would be made soon.

He commended the contractors and workers for remaining on site despite the delays in payment, assuring them of the Ministry's continued engagement and oversight to ensure the project's completion.

“As Minister of Health, I have a personal interest in this project because its completion will relieve the Ridge and LEKMA hospitals from pressure. I will monitor it closely to ensure it progresses steadily until completion,” he said.

Madam Hilda Xiea, Contract Manager of the project, expressed appreciation for the Minister's visit, describing it as an encouragement to the project team.

“We fully understand the importance and significance of this project. Since October 2024, we have not received any payment, but we have continued to make every effort to maintain progress on site. Unfortunately, we have had to suspend works due to funding issues,” she said.

Madam Xiea said despite the suspension, the contractors continued to deploy personnel to safeguard the site and expressed hope that the payment challenges would soon be resolved for work to resume.

The Minister later toured the facility and received briefings from the project consultants and contractors.

The La General Hospital project was initiated in 2020 by the previous NPP administration to replace the old hospital structure, which was demolished due to structural defects.

The redevelopment project, estimated at €50 million, includes the construction of a modern 160-bed facility with outpatient, emergency, maternity, and surgical units, as well as staff accommodation and administrative blocks.

The project forms part of Government's broader agenda to improve access to quality healthcare infrastructure across the country.

GNA

