World Habitat Day: Risk anticipation is key to designing flood-resilient cities - Eng Debrah

General News Engineer Ben Debrah, National President of the Local Government Service Engineers Association (LoGSEA)
FRI, 10 OCT 2025
Engineer Ben Debrah, National President of the Local Government Service Engineers Association (LoGSEA)

Engineer Ben Debrah, National President of the Local Government Service Engineers Association (LoGSEA), has urged engineers, physical planners, and policymakers to move beyond constructing infrastructure to building systems that are resilient and capable of withstanding shocks.

In a statement marking this year’s World Habitat Day, Engr. Debrah called for stronger collaboration, political commitment, and increased investment in local capacity building to create cities that can endure crises, empower their residents, and drive inclusive growth for generations to come.

Engr. Debrah, who also serves as the African Ambassador for Engineering Excellence and Infrastructure Development, stated that Africa’s urban future hinges on “our ability to anticipate risks, design for adaptability, and respond rapidly and inclusively when crises strike.”

Reflecting on the 2025 World Habitat Day theme, “Urban Crisis Response,” he expressed concern that cities—once seen as symbols of hope, progress, and innovation—are now becoming the frontlines of crisis. He noted that urban centers across Africa and beyond are facing unprecedented challenges, particularly from the escalating effects of climate change, underscoring the need to strengthen crisis response systems and build inclusive, resilient urban communities.

He cautioned that these challenges disproportionately affect vulnerable populations, deepening social inequalities and exposing the fragility of urban systems. “Linking urban crisis response to sustainable development is a call to action for all of us, especially those responsible for shaping the built environment,” he said, highlighting the importance of flood-resilient transport networks and conflict-sensitive housing strategies.

Engr. Debrah also stressed the need to adopt frameworks and technologies that empower communities, promote equity, and align with Africa’s long-term development goals under the African Union’s Agenda 2063 and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

He concluded by urging professionals across the continent to remain committed to championing engineering solutions that are technically sound, socially just, environmentally sustainable, and responsive to crises.

Richard Kofi Boahen
Richard Kofi Boahen

Bono, Bono East and Ahafo CorrespondentPage: richard-kofi-boahen

