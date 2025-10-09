ACA builds climate resilience capacity in Nkoranza South

As part of its ongoing efforts to strengthen community adaptation to climate change, Advocates for Community Alternatives (ACA) continues to empower local networks to lead sustainable development initiatives across its partner communities.

In the Nkoranza South Municipality of the Bono East Region, the Citizen Committee Network (CiCoNet), an advocacy arm of ACA, has reaffirmed its commitment to tackling the impacts of climate change through a capacity-building workshop on climate resilience and sustainable livelihoods.

The workshop, organized by ACA for CiCoNet, brought together 90 participants from 20 communities within the municipality. Its goal was to deepen community understanding of climate change, promote the adoption of climate-resilient technologies, and explore alternative livelihood strategies to help households thrive amid growing environmental challenges.

Facilitated by Dr. Kwabina Ibrahim, ACA’s Science Lead, the sessions offered participants practical insights into climate adaptation measures, sustainable agricultural practices, and community-led strategies for mitigating climate risks.

Dr. Ibrahim underscored the importance of integrating climate awareness into daily activities, emphasizing that: “communities must become climate-oriented to ensure that their livelihoods remain sustainable and thriving despite changing weather conditions.”

During discussions, Mr. Daniel Akake, a CiCoNet representative from Kyekyewere, called for access to localized rainfall data to better prepare for drought conditions, highlighting the vital role of climate information in community-based planning and resilience building.

Mrs. So Abapa Boateng, ACA’s Community Trainer in Nkoranza South, reiterated ACA’s commitment to supporting communities through knowledge sharing and innovation and encouraged CiCoNet members to share the knowledge gained with their respective communities and to document best practices for possible replication elsewhere.

She emphasized that CiCoNet must continue to serve as the active voice of communities at the municipal level, ensuring that community-driven development benefits everyone.