Thu, 09 Oct 2025 Feature Article

When Ghana’s Policemen Turn Insurance Brokers: The New Street Justice You Didn’t Know Existed

In the bustling chaos of Accra’s roads, where every driver believes they’re right and every fender-bender turns into a shouting match, a strange new system has quietly taken root. Picture this — two furious drivers, dented cars, and within minutes, a policeman steps in not to take statements or enforce the law… but to decide who pays who on the spot.

Welcome to Ghana’s new version of “street insurance,” where law enforcement is slowly being replaced by roadside negotiations. Some police officers are now becoming unofficial insurance adjusters — settling accident claims, ordering payments, and sometimes even taking sides, all before any insurance company is informed.

But the bigger question is — why are Ghanaian drivers so afraid to use the insurance they’ve already paid for? Why do we trust emotion, noise, and roadside settlements more than the very companies that promise protection after an accident?

In my latest Accra Street Journal editorial, i dive deep into this bizarre culture and reveals how ignorance, distrust, and desperation have turned Ghana’s insurance landscape into a street show. I explore the legal truth behind police involvement in accident claims, what the law actually says, and why this practice could be damaging both the reputation of the Ghana Police and the insurance industry.

From the streets of Kaneshie to East Legon, from quick “settlements” to silent manipulations behind police counters — this editorial exposes what really happens after those small road crashes you see every day.

🔗 Read the full eye-opening editorial on Accra Street Journal and discover why Ghana’s roads have become the new insurance offices:

👉 "When Policemen Become Insurance Agents: The Street Madness of Ghana’s Accident Settlements"

Samuel Kwame Boadu
Samuel Kwame Boadu, © 2025

Entrepreneur | Digital Strategist | Contributor on Business, Health, Sports & Innovation in Ghana. More Samuel Kwame Boadu is a Ghanaian entrepreneur, writer, and digital consultant passionate about creating impactful stories and business solutions. He is the Founder & CEO of SamBoad Business Group Ltd, a dynamic company with subsidiaries in digital marketing, logistics, publishing, and risk management.

Through his publishing arm, SamBoad Publishing, Samuel oversees five fast-growing online news platforms—Accra Sports News, SKB Journal and Accra Street Journal. Collectively, these platforms deliver business insights, health updates, innovation trends, sports news, and in-depth analysis tailored to readers in Ghana and across Africa.

As a writer on Modern Ghana, Samuel brings a consultant’s voice to journalism. His articles are not only informative but also solution-driven, tackling issues such as Ghana’s insurance penetration gap, healthcare access, business growth strategies, sports insights and the digital economy. He has a knack for breaking down complex subjects into clear, relatable insights—earning him recognition as both a storyteller and thought leader.

Beyond publishing, Samuel has worked with top brands in insurance, health, and pharmaceuticals as a digital marketing consultant, helping them craft strategies that merge storytelling with measurable growth.

For Samuel, writing is more than reporting facts—it’s about shaping conversations and driving change. He believes journalism should inform, challenge, and inspire readers to take action, whether in business, career, or personal life.

Follow Samuel Kwame Boadu on Modern Ghana for authoritative editorials, deep dives, and thought-provoking commentary on Ghanaian and African business, health, and innovation landscapes.

