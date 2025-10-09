What do Nigerian children think about computers? Our study found out

- Source:

Digital literacy is the ability to use digital tools and technologies effectively, safely and responsibly. This includes the use of smartphones and devices, navigating the internet and exploring coding basics.

In an era where digital literacy is more important than ever, it's essential to understand how young children perceive computing concepts.

As a computer science education researcher, I led a team of researchers to study young children's ideas about computing in an African setting. Our recent study sheds light on how children aged five to eight in Nigeria think about computing, including computers, the internet, coding and artificial intelligence (AI).

While most children were familiar with computers and had some idea of the internet, coding and AI were largely unfamiliar or misunderstood. The children's understanding was shaped by what they observed at home, school and through the media.

This kind of research matters because early digital literacy prepares children for future learning and careers. In African countries, studies like this highlight the urgent need to bridge the digital divide – the wide variation in access and exposure to technology. Without early and inclusive computing education, many children risk being left behind in a world where digital skills are essential. They are crucial not just for the jobs of tomorrow, but for full participation in society.

The study approach

The study took place in two socio-economically distinct communities in Ibadan, Nigeria. It offers valuable insights into how concepts and ideas are formed in relation to understanding technology.

This research chose a small group of children for an in-depth study, rather than a huge sample. Using a “draw-and-talk” method, the researchers asked 12 children to draw what they believed computers, the internet, code and AI looked like.

Artificial intelligence is when machines act smart, like answering questions or recognising faces. Coding is writing instructions that tell computers what to do. The internet is a global network that lets people connect, share and learn online.

These drawings were followed by interviews to explore the children's thoughts and experiences. This method revealed not only what the children knew but how they formed their ideas.

What children know and don't know about computing

The study found that most children were familiar with computers, often describing them as resembling televisions or typewriters. This comparison highlights how children relate new concepts to familiar objects in their environment. But their understanding was largely limited to what computers looked like. They had little awareness of internal components or functions beyond “pressing” keys.

When it came to the internet, children's conceptions were more abstract. Many associated the internet with actions like watching videos or sending messages. This was often based on observing their parents using smartphones. Few could say what the internet actually was or how it worked. This suggests that children's understanding is shaped more by observed behaviours than formal instruction.

Coding and AI were even less understood. Most of the children had never heard of coding. Those who had offered vague or incorrect definitions, such as associating “code” with television programmes or numbers. Similarly, AI was a foreign concept to nearly all participants. Only two children offered rudimentary explanations based on media exposure, such as robots or voice assistants like Google.

Children's misconceptions about computers, coding and AI reflect limited exposure and are consistent across different cultural contexts in Nigeria and outside Nigeria. They highlight the need for hands-on programming education and tailored learning models.

This study was based on a prior study conducted in Finland, and the results also have similarities with other studies.

The role of language and environment

A key finding of the study is the influence of socio-economic status and language on children's understanding. Children from the higher-income community generally had more exposure to digital devices and could express slightly more informed views, especially about the internet.

In contrast, children from the lower-income community had limited access. They struggled to express their ideas, particularly when computing terms lacked equivalents in their native language, Yoruba.

This language barrier underscores a broader challenge in computing education in Africa. There are few culturally and linguistically appropriate teaching materials. Without localised terminology or relatable examples, children may struggle to grasp abstract computing concepts.

Implications for education and policy

The study's findings have implications for educators, curriculum developers and policymakers. First, they highlight the need to introduce computing concepts like coding and AI at earlier stages of education.

While many African countries, including Nigeria, Ghana and South Africa, have begun integrating computing into school curricula, the focus remains on basic computer literacy. There's little emphasis on programming or emerging technologies.

Second, the research emphasises the importance of informal learning environments. Children's conceptions were largely shaped by interactions at home and in their communities. It seems parents, guardians and media play a big role in early digital education.

Initiatives like after-school coding clubs, community tech hubs and parent-focused digital literacy programmes could help bridge the gap.

Finally, the study calls for a more inclusive and equitable approach to computing education. Children from lower socio-economic backgrounds must be given equal opportunities to use technology. This includes not only access to devices but also exposure to meaningful learning experiences that foster curiosity and understanding.

Building a digitally inclusive future

As the digital divide continues to shape educational outcomes globally, studies like this one provide a roadmap for more inclusive computing education. Educators and policymakers can design interventions that are developmentally appropriate, culturally relevant and socially equitable.

The future of computing in Africa depends not just on infrastructure and policy but on nurturing the next generation's curiosity and creativity. And that journey begins with listening to how children see the digital world around them.

Ismaila Sanusi does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organisation that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

By Ismaila Sanusi, Postdoctoral Researcher, School of Computing, Faculty of Science, Forestry and Technology, University of Eastern Finland