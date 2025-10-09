Glorifying the Corrupt: A Cultural Dilemma in West Africa

Corruption remains one of the most pervasive challenges across West Africa, undermining governance, development, and trust in institutions. But beyond the economic and political dimensions lies a deeper, often overlooked cultural issue: the social acceptance and sometimes glorification of corrupt individuals.

In many West African societies, those who acquire wealth and power, regardless of the means, are celebrated, admired, and even emulated. This phenomenon is not merely a symptom of weak institutions but reflects deeper traditional and societal values that have evolved under colonial legacies, poverty, and patronage systems.

The Traditional Value of Wealth and Status

In many West African cultures, respect and social status are closely tied to wealth. Historically, wealth was associated with generosity, community support, and the ability to provide for extended families or entire communities. Chiefs, elders, and kings were often judged by their ability to redistribute resources and maintain power and prestige.

In modern times, however, this value system has been distorted. Instead of being earned through communal service or noble conduct, wealth even if acquired through embezzlement, fraud, or political manipulation can bring admiration. Traditional honorifics, chieftaincy titles, and social positions are sometimes bestowed upon individuals known to be corrupt, simply because they have accumulated wealth or influence.

Cultural Narratives and Social Pressure

Societal pressure to succeed, especially in environments of limited economic opportunity, often pushes individuals to seek shortcuts. "Making it” by any means necessary is seen not only as a personal victory but a triumph over systemic hardship. This has given rise to local phrases and idioms that reflect a pragmatic, and sometimes cynical, view of corruption. In Nigeria, for example, phrases like “who no dey chop” (everyone is eating i.e., benefiting from corruption) imply that corruption is so pervasive it is normalized. In Ghana, the term “chop chop” culture captures this mentality of skimming off public resources as a way of life.

Films, music, and even comedy sometimes reinforce these narratives. In Hollywood or Ghanaian movies, the corrupt but flashy businessman may be depicted as clever or powerful, while the honest character is often poor and ridiculed. Musicians may sing about “blessings” and “hustling,” with little attention to the moral implications of how that wealth is acquired.

The Role of Religion

West Africa is deeply religious, with Christianity and Islam playing dominant roles. Ironically, despite these religions’ teachings against corruption, religious institutions and leaders are not immune to glorifying the wealthy regardless of how their riches are obtained.

Corrupt individuals are sometimes seen being publicly praised in churches or mosques, given front-row seats, or invited to fund religious projects. This often sends a dangerous signal: that material success is a sign of divine favor, not ethical conduct.

Political Patronage and Traditional Structures

Many West African countries have hybrid political systems that mix modern state institutions with traditional authority structures. This fusion often enables corrupt elites to gain traditional legitimacy through patronage. Politicians, for instance, may donate money to local festivals or build infrastructure projects in their hometowns with embezzled funds, and in return receive titles and public adoration. The effect is a cycle in which corruption is not only tolerated but rewarded with social status. The community, dependent on the corrupt individual for development, becomes complicit, creating a moral gray zone where ethical lines are blurred.

Youth and the Rise of the "Fast Money" Culture

Among younger generations, especially in urban areas, there's a growing culture of admiration for individuals who appear to have made it through non-traditional and often illicit means. Internet fraudsters, known in Nigeria as Yahoo boys, are idolized by some for their wealth, fashion, and flamboyant lifestyles. Songs, social media, and even fashion trends often celebrate their success without critically questioning its origins.

This creates a troubling model of success for young people, many of whom see education and honest work as slow, unrewarding paths. In a continent where youth unemployment is high, the temptation to seek quick wealth is strong and society’s lenient attitude toward corrupt wealth only adds fuel to the fire.

Resistance and Cultural Shifts

Despite this, there is growing pushback against the glorification of corruption in West African culture. Civil society groups, artists, journalists, and youth movements have begun challenging this narrative. Films and music increasingly explore the consequences of corruption and highlight the dignity of honest labor.

Social media has also given rise to a generation of whistleblowers and influencers calling out corruption and promoting transparency. Religious leaders and traditional rulers are under more pressure to reject “dirty money” and emphasize ethical leadership.

Conclusion

The glorification of corrupt individuals in West African culture is not a product of moral failure alone it is deeply rooted in history, poverty, tradition, and survival. Changing this narrative requires more than legal reforms or political will; it demands a cultural shift in how success is defined and celebrated. Until honesty, service, and integrity are valued as much as or more than material wealth, the fight against corruption in West Africa will remain incomplete.

By Mustapha Bature Sallama

Medical/ science communicator

