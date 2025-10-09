ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Health Minister launches National HPV Vaccination Campaign

By Grace Acheampong, ISD || contributor
Health Health Minister launches National HPV Vaccination Campaign
THU, 09 OCT 2025

The Minister for Health, Mr Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, has launched the National HPV Vaccination Campaign, a significant milestone in the fight against cervical cancer, one of the leading causes of death among Ghanaian women.

The campaign, running for five days, until Sunday, October 11, across all 16 regions, aims to vaccinate 2.4 million girls aged 9 to 14 years against the Human Papillomavirus (HPV), the main cause of cervical cancer.

Speaking at the launch, the Minister said the initiative is “a historic step in women’s health” and a key part of President John Dramani Mahama’s Free Primary Health Care initiative, which focuses on prevention and equitable access to essential healthcare.

According to him, Ghana records nearly 3,000 new cases of cervical cancer each year and loses about 2,000 women.

“Today, we have a chance to change this story with one powerful solution, the HPV vaccine,” he noted.

He stated that Ghana is introducing the Gardasil 4 vaccine, which is approved by the WHO and U.S. FDA and proven to be safe and effective worldwide. He noted that the vaccine, which is free and available nationwide, will be primarily delivered through schools and community outreach to ensure all eligible girls are reached.

Mr Mintah Akandoh assured parents that the vaccine is safe and not linked to any conspiracy and urged all caregivers to have their daughters vaccinated. He added that Ghana’s rollout builds on earlier pilot programmes and will be integrated into the routine immunisation programme after the campaign.

In a welcome address read on his behalf, the Director-General of the Ghana Health Service, Prof. Samuel Kaba Akoriyea, stated that the initiative ensures equal access to life-saving healthcare.

“For over a decade, only those who could afford the HPV vaccine could get it. Today, it is free and available to every eligible girl. This is a victory for equity and prevention,” he noted.

Chairing the launch, Prof. Smile Gavua Dzisi described the campaign as “a defining moment in Ghana’s commitment to safeguard the health and future of girls.”

Disclaimer:  ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content. More Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Please note that ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content.

As a content curation and syndication platform, we ethically select and publish news articles from various credible online sources that we believe will be of interest to our readers.

We publish four types of content on a daily basis: Curated content, Syndicated content, User-generated content and Original content.

Our curated content consists of carefully chosen articles from reputable websites, which are properly credited and linked back to the original source to drive traffic.

Syndicated content is provided to us by other websites looking to increase their readership and expand their brand awareness. User-generated content includes opinion pieces and contributions from our dedicated readers, which we publish for the benefit of our diverse audience.

Additionally, we produce original content through our team of experienced journalists and correspondents from across the country. It is important to note that the opinions expressed on this platform do not necessarily reflect our own views. We value freedom of speech and therefore, may publish opinions that may not align with our own or those of our readers.

We understand that some opinions may be objectionable to some individuals, but we believe in upholding the principle of absolute freedom of speech. If you do not agree with this principle, we kindly advise you not to visit our website.

READ MORE

Top Stories

39 minutes ago

Member of Parliament for Bosome Freho and Deputy Ranking Member on the Foreign Affairs Committee of Parliament, Nana Asafo-Adjei Ayeh Mahama is expanding the public purse for political comfort — NPP MP

39 minutes ago

Member of Parliament for Bosome Freho and Deputy Ranking Member on the Foreign Affairs Committee of Parliament, Nana Asafo-Adjei Ayeh Mahama’s 18 deputy ambassador appointments will cost Ghana about US$3 million ye...

40 minutes ago

Political Science Lecturer at the University of Ghana, Dr. Joshua Zaato Jebuntie Freeze accounts of galamseyers and declare state of emergency — Dr. Zaato to Mah...

1 hour ago

Reverend John Ntim Fordjour We’ll not allow NDC gov’t to turn GAF into its Foot Soldier Forces — Rev Ntim Fo...

1 hour ago

MP for South Dayi, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor “Why keep 60-year-olds in the army to allow overaged NPP foot soldiers to remain...

1 hour ago

Sheila Baidoo with burns at her back Jealous boyfriend burns girlfriend to death in Shama 

1 hour ago

Seven convicted for open defecation, illegal refuse dumping in Accra Seven convicted for open defecation, illegal refuse dumping in Accra

1 hour ago

Sekondi Market collapse kills one Sekondi Market collapse kills one

3 hours ago

Government releases funds for June Free SHS feeding, NSMQ arrears— Education Minister Government releases funds for June Free SHS feeding, NSMQ arrears — Education Mi...

4 hours ago

Thomas Oppong Peprah, the immediate past Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Group urges former CDS to reject "demeaning" Deputy High Commissioner role to Ca...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line