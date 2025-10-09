Health Minister launches National HPV Vaccination Campaign

The Minister for Health, Mr Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, has launched the National HPV Vaccination Campaign, a significant milestone in the fight against cervical cancer, one of the leading causes of death among Ghanaian women.

The campaign, running for five days, until Sunday, October 11, across all 16 regions, aims to vaccinate 2.4 million girls aged 9 to 14 years against the Human Papillomavirus (HPV), the main cause of cervical cancer.

Speaking at the launch, the Minister said the initiative is “a historic step in women’s health” and a key part of President John Dramani Mahama’s Free Primary Health Care initiative, which focuses on prevention and equitable access to essential healthcare.

According to him, Ghana records nearly 3,000 new cases of cervical cancer each year and loses about 2,000 women.

“Today, we have a chance to change this story with one powerful solution, the HPV vaccine,” he noted.

He stated that Ghana is introducing the Gardasil 4 vaccine, which is approved by the WHO and U.S. FDA and proven to be safe and effective worldwide. He noted that the vaccine, which is free and available nationwide, will be primarily delivered through schools and community outreach to ensure all eligible girls are reached.

Mr Mintah Akandoh assured parents that the vaccine is safe and not linked to any conspiracy and urged all caregivers to have their daughters vaccinated. He added that Ghana’s rollout builds on earlier pilot programmes and will be integrated into the routine immunisation programme after the campaign.

In a welcome address read on his behalf, the Director-General of the Ghana Health Service, Prof. Samuel Kaba Akoriyea, stated that the initiative ensures equal access to life-saving healthcare.

“For over a decade, only those who could afford the HPV vaccine could get it. Today, it is free and available to every eligible girl. This is a victory for equity and prevention,” he noted.

Chairing the launch, Prof. Smile Gavua Dzisi described the campaign as “a defining moment in Ghana’s commitment to safeguard the health and future of girls.”