Ghana signs bilateral debt restructuring deal with Spain

The Minister for Finance, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, on behalf of the Republic of Ghana, has signed a Bilateral Debt Restructuring Agreement with the Kingdom of Spain, marking the fifth such agreement concluded under the country’s official creditor framework.

The signing forms part of Ghana’s ongoing efforts to restore debt sustainability and strengthen the foundations for economic recovery. It follows earlier bilateral agreements with China Exim Bank, France, Finland, and the United Kingdom.

Speaking at the meeting on Wednesday in Accra, Dr Forson noted that the government aims to conclude the remaining restructuring processes by the end of the year, thereby putting this difficult chapter behind the nation.

He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to prudent fiscal and debt management, emphasising Ghana’s determination to ensure long-term sustainability and prevent a recurrence of unsustainable debt levels.

Dr Forson also expressed gratitude to the Government and people of Spain for their cooperation and support throughout the restructuring process.

The Spanish Ambassador to Ghana, H.E. Ángel Lossada Torres-Quevedo, commended Ghana’s progress in its debt restructuring efforts and praised the government’s commitment to stabilising the economy.

He described the agreement as the beginning of a new and stronger phase in Spain–Ghana economic relations.

The signing ceremony was witnessed by the Minister for Health, Mr Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, along with officials from the Ministries of Finance in both Ghana and Spain.