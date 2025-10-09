Deputy Communication Minister reaffirms government’s commitment to empowering girls in digital innovations

Deputy Minister for Communication, Digital Technology, and Innovations, Mr Mohammed Adams Sukparu

The Deputy Minister for Communication, Digital Technology, and Innovations, Mr Mohammed Adams Sukparu, has reaffirmed the government’s commitment to empowering girls and women through digital skills development to ensure inclusive participation in Ghana’s digital transformation agenda.

Speaking at the climax of the 2025 National Girls-in-ICT Celebration on Wednesday in Wa, Upper West Region, the Deputy Minister noted that the programme forms a crucial part of the government’s digital reset agenda to equip the youth, particularly girls, with essential ICT and STEM skills to thrive in a rapidly evolving digital economy.

He noted that emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Metaverse, Coding, and Data Analytics are driving global economic growth, adding that Ghana must not be left behind.

“Technologies and connectivity are rapidly transforming economies across the globe, and Ghana cannot afford to be an island,” he emphasised.

Reflecting on the 2025 theme, “Girls in ICT for Inclusive Digital Transformation,” the Minister underscored the importance of ensuring that women and girls are active participants in the nation’s digital evolution.

He disclosed that through the Girls-in-ICT Initiative, the Ministry trains 3,000 girls and 300 ICT/STEM teachers annually across three administrative regions, including girls with special needs, to ensure inclusivity.

“Since its adoption in 2012, the initiative has trained 17,981 girls and 1,792 ICT/STEM teachers, established 97 cyber labs, distributed 2,450 laptops, and refurbished several ICT laboratories for top-performing schools nationwide,” he stated.

He further announced the Ministry’s ongoing One Million Coders Programme, launched by the President to build youth capacity in Artificial Intelligence, Big Data Analytics, Cybersecurity, and other emerging digital skills.

Mr Sukparu called on parents, teachers, development partners, and the private sector to support the initiative to ensure sustainability and a broader impact.

He also expressed appreciation to the Ministry’s partners MTN, American Tower Corporation (ATC), GIFEC, and GI-KACE for their continued support, adding that the government remains resolute in its mission to make digital literacy a right, not a privilege.