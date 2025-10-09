The pomposity and ignorance of most highly educated black people

It is sad watching how most educated and highly placed black people in the society behave. They most often behave as though they are many inches taller than their less fortunate compatriots.

They look down upon their less educated fellow blacks whom they see, consider, and treat as nobodies. How sad that is.

Where and when their fellow white people in the same category will treat a black person they encounter with respect, greetings and a brief chat, the black educated person will shun them completely.

I have observed and studied with pity, the behaviour of some of these highly educated and well-placed black fellows in question. Looking completely down on their semi-literate or illiterate black fellows and oftentimes ignoring them as if they don’t exist, is never an indication of wisdom or superiority but abundance of overflowing ignorance.

One may be friends with you, you may help them in diverse ways, however, once they are fortunate to climb the social ladder higher than you, usually, they end up blanking you from their life. They will begin to see and treat you as an enemy, having nothing to do with. Do such black people have any conscience?

Instead of their elevation coming with wisdom and the desire to aspire for the collective wellbeing of the people of their same race, they rather see and value themselves as white people encased in black skin. Oh, what a bunch of ignoramuses they are!

In Ghana, once a person acquires their PhD, woe betide you if you don’t address them as Doc or Doctor or call them Mister so and so, let alone, calling them by their first name. You will become a minced meat at the instance you dare refuse to address them deliberately or inadvertently as Doc or Doctor.

Is it a show off, or what, that the black person wants the public to know their paper qualifications whereas their white compatriots are the direct opposite?

No wonder that in Ghana and among the black people elsewhere the knowledge of English is the criterion of a man’s great learning.

I will personally love and prefer to see a black person lift their shoulders and walk around with their head up if they had done something to benefit their country and people like what the late Dr Apostle Kwadwo Sarfo became and did. Upon all his achievements, he was humble, respectful and acknowledged every person as a human being that must be treated with respect.

Is it hard to emulate him and a few others that strive for the collective interests of the black people rather than to behave egotistically selfishly, a sign bordering on total ignorance.

This little said here today tells volume so I will spare them the rod, hoping this message will sink into their cranium and brain.

You should only be pompous when you have done something highly recognizable to help your country, people, and humanity at large, but not merely obtaining a high paper qualification and the high public or political position you occupy.