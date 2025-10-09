ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Thu, 09 Oct 2025 Crime & Punishment

Court convicts dismissed chief inspector for still posing as police officer

  Thu, 09 Oct 2025
Court convicts dismissed chief inspector for still posing as police officer

The Ashaiman District Court has convicted 54-year-old Kofi Boakye Frimpong, a former public officer, for falsely pretending to be a police officer in active service.  

The court, presided over by Mr. Derick Pardden Eshun, convicted him on his own plea of guilty to the charge of falsely pretending to be a public officer (police officer).

He pleaded for leniency.
The court, however, deferred his sentencing, remanding him into custody to reappear on October 14, 2025.

 Inspector Henry Nartey Tetteh, prosecuting, said the complainants are police officers of Zenu-Attadeka MTTD who arrested and sent to the station the accused person.

They reported that on September 17, 2025, at about 09:00 hours, while at their duty point at the Zenu Star Fuel Station, they stopped Frimpong fully dressed in a tactical black long-sleeved police uniform with a chief inspector's rank badge.

The prosecution added that the officers suspecting that he might not be a police officer engaged him briefly in a conversation, indicating that during the interaction, Frimpong suddenly jumped onto a motorbike and instructed the rider to speed off.

 This, the prosecution noted, heightened their suspicion, and after a chase, he was arrested and sent to the police station.

 The facts stated that upon interrogation it was established that Frimpong is a dismissed chief inspector who has relocated to Ashaiman and is still wearing a police uniform and holding himself out as a police officer.

 The accused person was subsequently charged with the offence while the investigation continued.

GNA

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Court convicts dismissed chief inspector for still posing as police officer Court convicts dismissed chief inspector for still posing as police officer

2 hours ago

Landlord arrested for selling 4-bedroom house for GH¢800,000 to allow underground illegal mining at Osino Landlord arrested for selling 4-bedroom house for GH¢800,000 to allow undergroun...

2 hours ago

Health Minister pledges completion of La General Hospital within 2years Health Minister pledges completion of La General Hospital within 2years

2 hours ago

NAIMOS arrests Chinese and Burkinab nationals in illegal mining crackdown NAIMOS arrests Chinese and Burkinabè nationals in illegal mining crackdown

2 hours ago

Mahama directs Public Services Commission to implement HRMIS Mahama directs Public Services Commission to implement HRMIS

3 hours ago

Here are areas to be affected by ECG and GRIDCOs planned maintenance today Here are areas to be affected by ECG and GRIDCO's planned maintenance today

3 hours ago

MP for Assin South, Rev. John Ntim Fordjour Sam George, Dafeamekpor's call for military age review to allow unqualified over...

4 hours ago

President Mahama names 18 deputy heads of mission President Mahama names 18 deputy heads of mission

4 hours ago

Ghana signs debt restructuring agreement with Spain Ghana signs debt restructuring agreement with Spain

4 hours ago

NPA Boss welcomes Sierra Leone petroleum delegation on study visit NPA Boss welcomes Sierra Leone petroleum delegation on study visit

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line