Court convicts dismissed chief inspector for still posing as police officer

The Ashaiman District Court has convicted 54-year-old Kofi Boakye Frimpong, a former public officer, for falsely pretending to be a police officer in active service.

The court, presided over by Mr. Derick Pardden Eshun, convicted him on his own plea of guilty to the charge of falsely pretending to be a public officer (police officer).

He pleaded for leniency.

The court, however, deferred his sentencing, remanding him into custody to reappear on October 14, 2025.

Inspector Henry Nartey Tetteh, prosecuting, said the complainants are police officers of Zenu-Attadeka MTTD who arrested and sent to the station the accused person.

They reported that on September 17, 2025, at about 09:00 hours, while at their duty point at the Zenu Star Fuel Station, they stopped Frimpong fully dressed in a tactical black long-sleeved police uniform with a chief inspector's rank badge.

The prosecution added that the officers suspecting that he might not be a police officer engaged him briefly in a conversation, indicating that during the interaction, Frimpong suddenly jumped onto a motorbike and instructed the rider to speed off.

This, the prosecution noted, heightened their suspicion, and after a chase, he was arrested and sent to the police station.

The facts stated that upon interrogation it was established that Frimpong is a dismissed chief inspector who has relocated to Ashaiman and is still wearing a police uniform and holding himself out as a police officer.

The accused person was subsequently charged with the offence while the investigation continued.

GNA