Health Minister pledges completion of La General Hospital within 2years

The Minister of Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, has expressed the government’s renewed commitment to completing the long-stalled La General Hospital project after years of delay and financial setbacks.

During an inspection tour of the construction site in the Greater Accra Region, Mr Akandoh stated that the project, estimated at 50 million euros, has faced chronic funding gaps and repeated contractual challenges since its inception.

He disclosed that the hospital currently lacks a dedicated financing arrangement, with progress now dependent on allocations from the national budget. According to him, the 2025 budget earmarked GH₵130 million for the project, while seven million euros have already been released to the contractor. This leaves a funding shortfall of about 43 million euros.

Despite these challenges, the Minister assured that the government remains determined to see the project through. “If all goes according to plan, the hospital should be completed within the next two years,” he stated, reaffirming the government’s resolve to provide the necessary resources to sustain the pace of work.

Mr. Akandoh pledged that the government would not abandon the project, adding that it would work closely with the contractor to ensure the hospital is fully equipped to deliver world-class healthcare services to residents of La and nearby communities once completed.

During the tour, he interacted with engineers and workers on-site, acknowledging their commitment in the face of logistical and technical challenges. He directed his technical team to collaborate closely with the contractor to fast-track the remaining work while maintaining strict quality and safety standards.

The La General Hospital project forms part of the government’s broader health infrastructure plan aimed at expanding access to quality medical care and strengthening Ghana’s healthcare system.