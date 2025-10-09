Abronye DC: Worst Nightmare of Hopelessly Corrupt Mahama Regime - Part 1

I have been following the National Democratic Congress-contracted “Abronye Virus” for quite a while now, without personally attempting to intervene or personally get deeply involved or weigh in on one side or another presently or lately, because I was one of the very first offshore writers and critics to staunchly and fiercely back the now-Chairman of the Bono Region of the country’s main opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP). That was while the young and fast-talking stentorian party stalwart was still in his politically wet-eared and diapered, toddler years. Which was also well before the now-former President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, statutorily reconfigurated the former sprawling and administratively unwieldy - that is, relatively speaking - Brong-Ahafo Region into the present three discrete regions of Bono, Ahafo and Bono-East Regions.

Now, as I vividly recall back then, Mr. Kwame Baffoe - aka Abronye DC - had been severely beaten up by the followers of an Imam whom the young man was widely alleged to have verbally affronted. The recent law-school graduate - he was not in law school then - must have been on an electioneering-campaign stumps far from his local constituency or district in the Sunyani vicinity, that is, the capital of the Old Brong-Ahafo Region. I had to stay up all night or for the better part of the night following his vicious and near-death brutal assault in order to fire off an urgent plea for the extant New Patriotic Party Presidential Candidate, Nana Akufo-Addo, to quickly dispatch a couple of senior party leaders to promptly intervene before matters quickly spiraled out of control and order.

Again, as I vividly recall, Candidate Akufo-Addo swiftly dispatched then-Acting National Chairman of the NPP, Mr. Freddie Blay, to put out what was practically akin to a raging mid-summer-like California fire. Absolutely in no time, Mr. Frederick Worsemao Armah Blay, the former crossover three-term Rump-Convention People’s Party (R-CPP)-sponsored Member of Parliament for Ellembelle Constituency, in the Western Region, was able to effectively stamp out any wayward political flames that could have seriously threatened the desperately vaulting presidential ambition of the former John “The Gentle Giant” Agyekum-Kufuor-appointed Attorney-General and Minister of Justice and, subsequently, Minister of Foreign Affairs and ECOWAS Regional Integration.

But, of course, that was not the very first time that the putatively controversial Abronye DC was grabbing the banner media headlines for what was at the time widely perceived to be the intractably unruly and the pathologically insubordinate behavioral conduct of this otherwise quite ebullient and strategically indispensable party stalwart. Mr. Baffoe, who had also worked under and been mentored by Mr. Kwaku Asoma Kyeremeh, the former Regional Minister for the Old Brong-Ahafo Region, would also be widely reported to have seriously and treacherously attempted to destroy the image and the reputation of his faultfully magnanimous mentor and former prime benefactor, although Lawyer Asoma Kyeremah claimed at the time that but for his heavy-lifting innumerable pro-bono work as a Defense Attorney for Abronye DC, Mr. Kwame Baffoe might likely not have become the fairly successful firebrand New Patriotic Party stalwart that he is today.

I have also from my “remote” perch, right here in New York City, jumped to the defense of Abronye several times in the recent past and the not-so-recent past as well, especially when this author was of the firm belief that he was doing the work of much older and much more experienced and prominent politicians and statesmen and stateswomen in the country, such as the mysterious and the still-unexplained circumstances surrounding the death of a then-sitting President John Evans “Atta-Woyome” Mills at the Old Danish Slave-Trading Fort in Osu, Accra, the former seat of governance prior to the historically and psychologically liberating decision by former President Agyekum-Kufuor to solicit a combination of a soft-loan and a grant from the Modi Government of New Delhi, for the construction of Jubilee House, Ghana’s magnificent Presidential Palace.

Unlike the present and/or the most recent reaction from President Mahama and the bulk of the leadership of the National Democratic Congress, back then, Mr. Mahama’s Lawyer and the Chief Attorney for the institutional establishment of the National Democratic Congress vowed to have Mr. Baffoe arraigned before a legitimately constituted Court of the Land to answer for his criminal and defamatory accusations against President Mahama and some of the disaffected and strategically scheming top leadership of the National Democratic Congress. Now, as this author vividly recalls, the NDC lawyer who imperiously demanded that Mr. Kwame Baffoe promptly retract his bold and blunt accusation and slander against President Mahama or face the music of judicial justice, was Mr. Anthony “Tony” Lithur.

Kwame Baffoe and all concerned and interested adult-Ghanaian citizens are still waiting to have our day in court. Perhaps more appropriately, it is Abronye DC who has been waiting for his day in court with the twice, nonconsecutively elected President John “Divine Providence in His Inscrutable Wisdom” Dramani Mahama for approximately a decade now. Now, what the preceding narrative means is that when the Bono Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party boldly asserts that he cannot absolutely in any way be intimidated into deathly and deafening silence by the leaders of the National Democratic Congress, the firespitting Mr. Kwame Baffoe has forensic credibility and sustainability in both his wallet and bank account. It is rather the Mahama and Johnson “The Mosquito” Asiedu-Nketia Posse who have their own bluff to prove.

By Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, Jr., PhD

Professor Emeritus, Department of English

SUNY-Nassau Community College

Garden City, New York

E-mail: [email protected]