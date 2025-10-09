Ghana signs debt restructuring agreement with Spain

Ghana has signed a bilateral debt restructuring agreement with Spain, marking the fifth such deal concluded under the country’s official creditor framework as part of ongoing efforts to restore debt sustainability and economic stability.

The Minister of Finance, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, signed on behalf of Ghana, while the Spanish Ambassador to Ghana, Ángel Lossada Torres-Quevedo, signed on behalf of Spain. The agreement follows similar arrangements concluded with China Exim Bank, France, Finland, and the United Kingdom.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Dr Forson reaffirmed the government’s commitment to responsible fiscal management and long-term debt sustainability. He said Ghana aims to complete all remaining restructuring processes by the end of the year to turn the page on what he described as a difficult chapter in the country’s economic journey.

“We are determined to ensure prudent debt management and to avoid a recurrence of the challenges that led to unsustainable debt levels,” the Finance Minister said. He expressed appreciation to the government and people of Spain for their cooperation and support throughout the restructuring process.

The Spanish Ambassador, Ángel Lossada Torres-Quevedo, commended Ghana for the progress made in stabilising its economy, describing the agreement as the beginning of a stronger and more dynamic partnership between the two nations.

“Spain is pleased with the progress Ghana has made in its debt restructuring and remains committed to supporting the country’s economic recovery,” he said.

The signing was witnessed by the Minister of Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, and officials from the Ministries of Finance of both Ghana and Spain.

The agreement, officials said, reflects Ghana’s continued progress in rebuilding confidence among its international partners while laying a firm foundation for sustainable growth and fiscal discipline.