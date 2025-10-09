ModernGhana logo
Thu, 09 Oct 2025 Oil and Gas

NPA Boss welcomes Sierra Leone petroleum delegation on study visit

  Thu, 09 Oct 2025
NPA Boss welcomes Sierra Leone petroleum delegation on study visit

The Chief Executive of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), Mr. Godwin Kudzo Tameklo, has hosted a high-level delegation from the Sierra Leone National Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NPRA) as part of a study visit aimed at deepening cooperation and knowledge exchange between the two countries.

The visit, according to the NPA, seeks to provide the Sierra Leonean team with firsthand insight into Ghana’s petroleum downstream sector — particularly its policy administration, regulatory mechanisms, and technological innovations.

Ghana’s NPA has earned a reputation as one of Africa’s leading petroleum regulators, with many of its policies and digital reforms serving as benchmarks for best practices across the sub-region.

The two-member delegation from Sierra Leone comprises Mr. Wuyah Deen Sucarray, Director of Policy Planning and Coordination, and Ms. Aminata Margaret Kora, Assistant Manager for Human Resources and Administration. The team will engage with key departments within the NPA to exchange ideas, study Ghana’s operational systems, and explore opportunities for future collaboration.

Welcoming the delegation, Mr. Tameklo reaffirmed the NPA’s strong commitment to regional partnership and regulatory standardisation in the petroleum industry. He noted that such collaborative initiatives play a crucial role in strengthening governance structures and promoting sustainable development across West Africa’s energy sector.

“Partnerships like these enable us to share experiences, build capacity, and foster a unified approach to petroleum regulation in the sub-region,” Mr. Tameklo said.

He expressed confidence that the visit would enhance Sierra Leone’s institutional capacity while further cementing the cordial relationship between the two regulatory bodies.

The engagement underscores Ghana’s growing leadership role in promoting transparency, efficiency, and innovation within Africa’s petroleum downstream industry.

