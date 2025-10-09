NAIMOS Task Force arrests two Chinese nationals for illegal mining in Tano Anwia Forest Reserve

The National Anti-Illegal Mining Operations Secretariat (NAIMOS) Task Force has arrested two Chinese nationals for allegedly engaging in illegal mining within the Tano Anwia Forest Reserve in the Jomoro area of the Western North Region.

Presidential Spokesperson and Minister for Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, disclosed the arrests in a Facebook post on Wednesday, October 9, 2025. He said the suspects were apprehended a day earlier, on October 8, during an enforcement operation led by NAIMOS operatives.

According to Mr. Kwakye Ofosu, the operation forms part of a broader national effort to clamp down on illegal mining activities that continue to threaten Ghana’s forests, water bodies, and ecosystems.

The Task Force also seized a Toyota Land Cruiser V8 with registration number GR 442–14, four excavators, and two heavy-duty water pumping machines. Additionally, twelve makeshift structures believed to have served as operational bases for the miners were destroyed at the site.

“The NAIMOS Task Force remains resolute in its mission to uproot illegal mining and restore order in the country's mining areas,” Mr. Kwakye Ofosu stated.

The arrests follow a series of similar operations in the Western Region earlier in the week. On Sunday, October 5, the Task Force carried out a raid in Aboso, and on Tuesday, October 7, operatives extended the crackdown along the Ankobra River and Kamei Stream, where equipment and makeshift camps used for illegal mining were destroyed.

The government has reiterated its determination to sustain the fight against galamsey, ensuring that offenders face the full rigours of the law.