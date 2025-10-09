The Sacred Bench: Judicial Accountability and Constitutional Fidelity in Ghana’s Democracy

⚖️ In the architecture of Ghana’s Fourth Republic, the judiciary stands as the sacred pillar of justice—neither ornamental nor ornamentalized, but foundational. It is the quiet drumbeat beneath our democratic rhythm, the keeper of balance between power and principle. Yet in recent times, the call for the removal of high judicial officers—particularly the Chief Justice—has become a troubling refrain, often sung without harmony, evidence, or constitutional understanding.

This civic education article is crafted with ceremonial clarity, constitutional depth, and cultural resonance to educate the public, caution against reckless actions, and inspire principled engagement. Its purpose is to restore understanding of Ghana’s democratic framework, uphold fidelity to the 1992 Constitution, and remind all citizens that true accountability must always be paired with respect for institutional dignity and the solemn processes that safeguard our republic.

🧭 Understanding Judicial Accountability

Judicial accountability is not a license for public outrage. It is a structured process rooted in law, ethics, and constitutional procedure. Article 146 of the 1992 Constitution outlines the grounds and method for removing a Justice of the Superior Court. These include:

Stated Misbehaviour

Incompetence

Infirmity of Body or Mind

Such allegations must be proven—not presumed. The Constitution does not bend to emotion, nor does it entertain petitions based on hearsay or political dissatisfaction. It demands evidence, due process, and solemn inquiry.

🪔 The Ethical Compass of the Judiciary

Ghana’s judges are bound by the Judicial Code of Conduct and the Bangalore Principles of Judicial Conduct. These include:

Independence: Judges must be free from external pressure.

Integrity: Their decisions must reflect honesty and fairness.

Propriety: They must avoid conduct that undermines public confidence.

Impartiality: Justice must be blind to bias, favour, or fear.

When these principles are breached, there are mechanisms for redress. But when they are upheld, citizens must refrain from reckless accusations that weaken the very institutions they rely on.

🗣️ A Cultural Reflection: Wisdom from the Ancestors

In the words of our elders: — “We play the game because it is meaningful, not because we merely want to play.”

The Constitution is not a toy. It is a covenant. And the judiciary is not a playground for partisan sport. It is the shrine of justice, where truth is weighed with solemnity.

🚨 A Stern Warning to the Nation

Let it be known: Frivolous petitions against the Chief Justice or any judicial officer are not acts of patriotism—they are acts of constitutional vandalism. They erode public trust, politicize justice, and threaten the independence of the bench.

Ghanaians must resist the temptation to weaponize petitions for personal or political gain. The judiciary must be held accountable—but never harassed.

✅ Recommendations for Responsible Civic Engagement

1. Educate Before You Petition: Understand the constitutional grounds and procedures before making demands.

2. Demand Transparency, Not Turmoil: Call for judicial reforms through structured dialogue, not sensationalism.

3. Support Legal Literacy Campaigns: Encourage civic education in schools, churches, mosques, and community centres.

4. Protect Judicial Independence: Advocate for judges to be free from political interference, not subject to it.

5. Use Media Responsibly: Journalists and influencers must verify facts before amplifying accusations.

🕊️ Fidelity to the Constitution Is Fidelity to Ghana

Let us remember: the Constitution is our collective drumbeat. When we strike it recklessly, we lose rhythm. When we honour it, we dance in harmony.

May our petitions be wise. May our demands be disciplined. And may our democracy be guided not by noise, but by knowledge.

Retired Senior Citizen

Teshie-Nungua

[email protected]