My students: Africa with dictatorship to progress

THU, 09 OCT 2025

On 08.10.2025, I decided to experiment with my students (from Germany, Iran, Turkey, Afghanistan, Syria, Afro-American) aged from 21 to 28 years old. I divided the class into two groups. One was supposed to argue their case from the perspective of white people, the second group from the perspective of a black African. The overall theme was how Africa can be a better continent for all Africans and overcome its current challenges. Each group had 45 minutes for internal discussion before the final discussion in the plenum of all for another 45 minutes.

The students fought hard and presented their arguments well. Even by the end of the discussion in the plenum the black and white group merged their arguments they touched aspects of economic inequality in Africa and called for a reform of the system close to the idea of socialism, education aspects, revolution against the existing governments, readiness of killings of people wanting to oppose progress, life in imprisonment even death penalty for corrupt leaders like in China, the relationship to the outside world, lack of innovation, debt relief by the whites, demanding no aid sent to Africa or accepted by Africans to demonstrate real independence and alike as can be seen on the mind map drawn by Larina, German half Indian and half Italian-born.

The essence and conclusion of the 90-minute discussion was that Africa needs a fundamental mindset change as the first step, and these can only be achieved by the means of a dictatorship (they praised Rwanda).

This day has taught me a lot, as my students represent the future elite in and of Germany.

Karl-Heinz Heerde
Karl-Heinz Heerde, © 2025

PD Dipl.-Pol. Karl-Heinz Heerde (Political Scientist and Historian, Hamburg University 1980-1985), married to Alberta Heerde born Mensah, Ashanti from Kumasi with Ewe roots from Volta Region, Ghana, Entrepreneur and Author of several novels, the new constitution draft for Ghana and various Articles.Column: Karl-Heinz Heerde

