Ghana’s Mpox cases rise to 670 with three deaths 

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has recorded 13 new Mpox infections, bringing the total case count to 670 as of October 8.

The Service, in an update, said presently, one person was on admission and three deaths recorded since the outbreak on 15th May 2025.

Cases have been recorded in all 16 regions and about 100 districts across the country.

The Ghana Health Service said it remained vigilant across all the 16 regions and actively monitoring infections through its surveillance system.

The respective regional health directorates had activated public health measures, including contact tracing, to prevent further spread.

It is currently working closely with the Ministry of Health to ensure the necessary public health measures are implemented to contain and prevent further spread of the viral disease.

Prof. Samuel Kaba Akoriyea, the Director General, GHS, urged the public to remain calm, adding that there was no cause for alarm as existing protocols for detecting, managing, and controlling infectious diseases were being rigorously followed.

The GHS urged the public to maintain good hygiene, avoid close contact with symptomatic individuals, avoid touching rashes or body fluids, use protective gears when carrying a sick person and report any suspected cases to the nearest health facility.

It said the Government was fully committed to protecting the health and well-being of all citizens, saying: “We have the capacity and expertise to manage this situation and prevent a larger outbreak.”

Mpox is a viral disease transmitted to humans through close contact with an infected person, animal or a contaminated material.

It presents with symptoms such as rash, fever, headaches, muscle aches, back pain, low energy, and swollen lymph nodes.

The GHS advises the public to wash hands often with soap under running water or use hand sanitizer, especially before or after touching sores.

It urged the public to wear a mask and cover lesions when around other people until the rash heals. The skin must be kept dry and uncovered.

The public must avoid touching items in shared spaces and disinfect shared spaces frequently and use saltwater rinses for sores in the mouth.

In August last year, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared MPOX a public health emergency of international concern, its highest level of alert, due to a new variant of the viral disease in Africa.

Presently cases have been found in more than 13 African countries, and its new form is spreading; it is the second time in two years the WHO has issued the alert for the disease.

As of last year, more than 17,000 suspected Mpox cases and 517 deaths were reported on the African continent, the Africa Centre for Disease Control and Prevention said.

The WHO, last year, approved the use of an Mpox vaccine for the first time, which it says should facilitate “timely and increased access” for millions at risk in Africa where the latest outbreak has infected more than 20,000.

GNA