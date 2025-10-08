NPP race: Kwabena Agyei Agyepong remains qualified aspirant — Campaign teams clarifies

The Kwabena Agyei Agyepong (KAA) 2028 Campaign has dismissed recent reports and social media claims suggesting that Ing. Kwabena Agyei Agyepong has been disqualified from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Presidential Primaries.

In a statement released on October 8, 2025, and signed by campaign spokesperson Nana Ama Asantewaa Kwarko, the team described the rumours as “completely false, baseless, and misleading,” urging party supporters and the public to ignore them.

The campaign emphasized that Ing. Agyepong has successfully cleared the vetting process conducted by the party’s presidential elections committee. This was confirmed by an official invitation from NPP headquarters, allowing him to participate in the party’s primaries scheduled for Friday, October 10, 2025, at Asylum Down.

“Ing. Agyepong remains a fully qualified, dedicated, and loyal aspirant, committed to upholding the democratic principles of the NPP and advancing Ghana’s progress,” the statement said.

The campaign warned that the false claims are deliberate attempts to mislead supporters and distract from the team’s message of unity and focus.

“The KAA 2028 Campaign remains steadfast in promoting integrity, service, and renewal within the party and the nation,” the statement concluded.