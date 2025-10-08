President Mahama to meet CJ, AG, others over misuse of public funds

President John Dramani Mahama is set to meet on Thursday, October 9, with the Chief Justice, the Attorney General, and other key stakeholders to address the persistent mismanagement of public funds highlighted in Auditor-General reports.

Speaking at the 12th Annual Conference of Chairpersons of Governing Boards and Chief Executives of Public Services in Ho on Wednesday, October 8, President Mahama expressed alarm over the recurring financial irregularities uncovered each year.

“I’ve been following the Public Accounts Committee, and it’s disheartening. Every year, we see the same reckless misuse of public funds reported,” he said, emphasizing the urgent need for a legal process that swiftly holds offenders accountable. Without tangible consequences, he warned, the cycle of misappropriation will continue unabated.

President Mahama noted that Auditor-General reports have repeatedly uncovered infractions that, if properly managed, could have significantly advanced national development. He criticized the failure to implement constitutional provisions requiring Parliament to establish a committee to follow up on these reports, observing that existing mechanisms, including Audit Report Implementation Committees (ARICs), have largely failed to enforce accountability.

“Until people know they will be held responsible for misusing public resources, nothing will change,” he stressed.

The forthcoming meeting aims to chart concrete measures to strengthen accountability, enhance enforcement, and create a more effective deterrent against the mismanagement of public funds.