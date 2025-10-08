ModernGhana logo
  Wed, 08 Oct 2025
President Mahama appoints Musah Ahmed new Judicial Secretary

President John Dramani Mahama has appointed Mr. Musah Ahmed as the new Judicial Secretary of the Judicial Service of Ghana, acting on the advice of the Judicial Council.

The appointment, in accordance with Article 148 of the 1992 Constitution, takes immediate effect. Mr. Ahmed was sworn in on October 8, 2025, by Acting Chief Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie.

Mr. Ahmed succeeds Deputy Judicial Secretary Dr. Cyracus B. Bapuuroh, who had been serving in an acting capacity since April 2025, making him the 17th Judicial Secretary since Ghana’s First Republic.

Bringing over 25 years of legal experience, Mr. Ahmed has led Ahmed Legal Consult as CEO, specialising in maritime, commercial, constitutional, land, and international law. He has also served as a legal adviser to several diplomatic missions, including the embassies of Saudi Arabia and Kuwait, and provided guidance to corporate and traditional institutions.

A founding member of the Legal Resource Centre, Mr. Ahmed has played a pivotal role in expanding access to justice and strengthening institutional capacity. His professional achievements include receiving the B.J. da Rocha Prize and publishing works on cybersecurity, parliamentary immunity, and natural resource governance.

Mr. Ahmed holds an LL.M in National Security Law from the University of Ghana (2023), an LL.B with Honours from the same university (1997), and a Qualifying Certificate from the Ghana School of Law (1999), where he was recognised as Best Student in Advocacy and Legal Ethics.

An active member of the Ghana Bar Association, the American Bar Association, and the National Bar Association in Washington, D.C., Mr. Ahmed is widely respected for his commitment to integrity, excellence, and public service, values that will now guide his leadership of the Judicial Service.

