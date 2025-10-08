Police arrest nannies for giving sleep-inducing drugs to two-year-old twins in East Legon

The Airport Divisional Police Command in Accra has arrested two nannies accused of drugging and abusing two-year-old twin boys in their care at East Legon.

The suspects, identified as 30-year-old student nurse Francisca Boakye from Konongo in the Ashanti Region and 31-year-old Harriet Ansah from Jasikan in the Oti Region, are alleged to have administered sleep-inducing medication to the toddlers without their mother’s knowledge.

Police say the suspects confessed to giving the twins the drug “Dynewell”, which is believed to have been used to keep the children asleep for long hours so the nannies could attend to house chores undisturbed. Investigations also revealed that the pair had subjected the toddlers to months of physical and emotional abuse, including burning their hands with fire and calling them demeaning names such as “chimpanzee.”

According to Superintendent Juliana Obeng, Director of Public Affairs at the Accra Regional Police Command, the abuse came to light in September 2025 after the children’s mother, a 41-year-old businesswoman, noticed unusual drowsiness and strange behaviour in her sons.

“She observed that the twins were excessively sleepy and lethargic, which raised her suspicion,” Supt. Obeng said.

A subsequent search of the nannies’ room led to the discovery of two used and four unused trays of sachet-packed substances, believed to be the same medication administered to the children. Police say both suspects have been charged with offences relating to child abuse and unlawful administration of harmful substances.

They were arraigned before court and remanded into police custody to reappear on October 20, 2025, as investigations continue.

Superintendent Obeng condemned the “cruel and inhumane” treatment of the children and urged parents to exercise greater vigilance over domestic workers.

“This case serves as a stark reminder for all guardians to monitor the conduct of caregivers closely and to take swift action when they notice any irregularities in their children’s behaviour,” she warned.

The Police Command assured the public that justice would be pursued vigorously to ensure the safety and protection of children across the country.