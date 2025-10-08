ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

‘It's so pathetic’ — “Mahama laments financial abuses exposed by PAC

Headlines President John Dramani Mahama
WED, 08 OCT 2025
President John Dramani Mahama

President John Dramani Mahama has expressed worry over the persistent cases of financial misappropriation uncovered during sittings of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

Describing the situation as “pathetic,” the President called for swift prosecution and jailing of individuals found guilty of misusing public funds.

Speaking at the 12th Annual Conference of Chairpersons of Governing Boards, Councils, and Chief Executives of the Public Services of Ghana in Ho on Wednesday, October 8, President Mahama said the prosecution of such offences must be fast-tracked to deter others.

“Recently, I’ve been watching the Public Accounts Committee, and it’s so pathetic. Why must we, every year, congregate at the Public Accounts Committee and then hear all kinds of atrocious things? I mean, recklessness with public funds and resources,” he lamented.

He added: “I have a meeting on Thursday with the Chief Justice, the Attorney General, and others to find a final solution to this Auditor-General’s report. Those found guilty of infractions or who cause loss of public resources must face a fast-track process.”

Mr. Mahama further urged public sector institutions to enhance efficiency, transparency, and accountability by adopting Human Resource Management Information Systems (HRMIS) to prevent the recurrence of such irregularities.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

16 minutes ago

Director-General of the National Signals Bureau (NSB), Dr. George Atta Boateng ‘We’ll find you wherever you are in just 12 hours’ — NSB vows action on social m...

16 minutes ago

Deputy Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Dr. Justice Srem Sai People with ideas have no money, those with money have no ideas — Dr. Srem Sai

1 hour ago

President John Dramani Mahama ‘It's so pathetic’ — “Mahama laments financial abuses exposed by PAC

1 hour ago

ECOWAS empowers member states to integrate nutrition into school feeding programmes ECOWAS empowers member states to integrate nutrition into school feeding program...

1 hour ago

Abraham Linguist Tetteh, Head of IT and Communications at PFAG Chiefs in galamsey-prone areas must be arrested — Peasant Farmers Association

1 hour ago

Head of IT and Communications at PFAG, Abraham Linguist Tetteh Galamsey: Mahama should declare state of emergency now — Peasant Farmers Associa...

4 hours ago

Former Director-General of the Internal Audit Agency, Eric Oduro Osae GTEC orders Eric Oduro Osae to prove his doctorate or drop ‘Dr’ title

4 hours ago

PNC 2008 running mate Ms Petra Maria Amegashie dies PNC 2008 running mate Ms Petra Maria Amegashie dies

4 hours ago

Cameroon incumbent President Paul Biya was accompanied by his wife Chantal Biya at a campaign rally ahead of Sundays presidential vote. By ROBERT FIMBAYE (AFP) Cameroon president, 92, stages first appearance of election

6 hours ago

W/R: NAiMOS crackdown on illegal mining on Ankobra River W/R: NAiMOS crackdown on illegal mining on Ankobra River

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line