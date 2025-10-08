‘It's so pathetic’ — “Mahama laments financial abuses exposed by PAC

President John Dramani Mahama has expressed worry over the persistent cases of financial misappropriation uncovered during sittings of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

Describing the situation as “pathetic,” the President called for swift prosecution and jailing of individuals found guilty of misusing public funds.

Speaking at the 12th Annual Conference of Chairpersons of Governing Boards, Councils, and Chief Executives of the Public Services of Ghana in Ho on Wednesday, October 8, President Mahama said the prosecution of such offences must be fast-tracked to deter others.

“Recently, I’ve been watching the Public Accounts Committee, and it’s so pathetic. Why must we, every year, congregate at the Public Accounts Committee and then hear all kinds of atrocious things? I mean, recklessness with public funds and resources,” he lamented.

He added: “I have a meeting on Thursday with the Chief Justice, the Attorney General, and others to find a final solution to this Auditor-General’s report. Those found guilty of infractions or who cause loss of public resources must face a fast-track process.”

Mr. Mahama further urged public sector institutions to enhance efficiency, transparency, and accountability by adopting Human Resource Management Information Systems (HRMIS) to prevent the recurrence of such irregularities.