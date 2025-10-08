Suspect confessed to killing 21 people in Wa, Bole, Banda and Bamboi — Police

The Upper West Regional Police Command has arrested 30-year-old Sherif Abdulai, a man believed to be the mastermind behind a series of gruesome killings that have terrorised the Wa Municipality and parts of the Savannah Region since 2021.

Police say Abdulai, an ex-convict, confessed during interrogation to murdering at least 15 people, including night watchmen and mentally challenged individuals, in what officers describe as one of the most chilling crime sprees in recent years.

His arrest at Adabiya, a suburb of Wa, followed weeks of coordinated intelligence operations and came shortly after the capture of an accomplice, 25-year-old Mahamuda Lamin, who had been linked to the murder of a night watchman, Mr. Yahaya Issah, at Dobile near the Wa New Market earlier this month.

Speaking to the media, ACP Francis Yiribarie, the Upper West Regional Police Commander, confirmed that Abdulai confessed to being responsible for multiple killings across the two regions. “During questioning, the suspect admitted to killing 15 people in the Wa Municipality since 2021,” ACP Yiribarie stated. “He also confessed to killing three mentally ill men and two night watchmen in Bole, one mentally ill man in Banda Nkwanta, and a mentally ill woman in Bamboi.”

The suspect reportedly told investigators that he attacked his victims at night, carried their bodies into the bush, and buried them in shallow graves.

When he was arrested, police found personal belongings of the late Yahaya Issah, including a Villoan keypad mobile phone and a solar-powered portable radio, in Abdulai’s possession. A search of his hideout near the Wa Airstrip led to the discovery of a cutlass with serrated edges, a bicycle, and a sack containing fresh meat suspected to have been harvested from his victims.

ACP Yiribarie revealed that forensic analysis of the recovered items is underway, and investigators are exploring the possibility that Abdulai may have had other accomplices. His alleged accomplice, Mahamuda Lamin, has already been remanded by the Wa Magistrate Court and is expected to reappear on October 21, 2025.

The Regional Commander commended residents for their vigilance and cooperation, which he said played a crucial role in cracking the case. He also lauded the Inspector-General of Police, Mr. Christian Tetteh Yohuno, for his leadership and guidance throughout the investigation.

“I want to assure the people of Wa and the surrounding communities that the Ghana Police Service remains resolute in its commitment to rid our society of such dangerous criminals and to deliver justice for the victims and their families,” ACP Yiribarie said.

The arrest and confession have brought a sense of relief to residents of Wa, who have lived in fear for years following unexplained disappearances and killings of night watchmen. Police say investigations are ongoing, and further details will be released as the case develops.