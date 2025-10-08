ModernGhana logo
ECOWAS empowers member states to integrate nutrition into school feeding programmes

WED, 08 OCT 2025

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has held a regional capacity-building workshop to help member states integrate nutrition into their school feeding programmes.

The initiative forms part of efforts to strengthen nutrition in policies and programmes under the Regional Agenda for Strengthening Nutrition in Sectoral Policies, Strategies and Programmes in West Africa.

The four-day training, organised by the ECOWAS Commission’s Directorate of Agriculture and Rural Development with technical support from the World Food Programme (WFP), took place in Dakar, Senegal, from September 30 to October 3.

The workshop brought together sixteen leaders of school feeding projects funded under the ECOWAS Project to Promote an Integrated School Feeding Model in West Africa (PMAI-AO), as well as national experts from various ministries and technical partners, including WFP, Catholic Relief Services (CRS), and Action Against Hunger (ACF).

Participants explored practical ways to make school meals more nutritious, safe, and sustainable to improve the health and learning outcomes of schoolchildren across the subregion.

ECOWAS noted that the move reflects its vision of a West Africa where every child enjoys access to quality, nutritious meals that support growth, education, and long-term development.

“This initiative demonstrates ECOWAS’ commitment to ensuring a healthier and more prosperous future for the region by making nutrition an essential part of education,” the regional bloc said in a statement sighted by ModernGhana News.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issues

