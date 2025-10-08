Chiefs in galamsey-prone areas must be arrested — Peasant Farmers Association

The Peasant Farmers Association of Ghana (PFAG) has called for the arrest of chiefs who allow illegal mining activities, popularly known as galamsey, to take place in their communities.

According to the association, traditional authorities cannot claim ignorance of the destruction happening within their jurisdictions and must therefore be held accountable for their silence and inaction.

Speaking to ModernGhana News on the sidelines of a media training workshop on climate change in Accra on Wednesday, October 8, Abraham Linguist Tetteh, Head of IT and Communications at PFAG, stressed that the government must introduce strict laws to hold chiefs responsible for permitting such environmental destruction.

“If there has to be a law that can hold the chiefs very tight, we the peasant farmers will be very happy. Any chief that sits down for galamsey to take place in their community must be arrested,” he said.

Mr. Tetteh lamented that illegal mining is not only destroying rural communities but also posing a serious health threat to people living in urban areas through the consumption of contaminated food products.

“We in the cities think galamsey doesn’t affect us, but it does. The vegetables and other crops grown with contaminated water in mining areas end up on our tables. We are all victims,” he noted.

He further urged President John Dramani Mahama to declare a state of emergency to curb the galamsey menace, describing the situation as “a national crisis that demands urgent action.”