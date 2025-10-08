ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Chiefs in galamsey-prone areas must be arrested — Peasant Farmers Association

Headlines Abraham Linguist Tetteh, Head of IT and Communications at PFAG
WED, 08 OCT 2025
Abraham Linguist Tetteh, Head of IT and Communications at PFAG

The Peasant Farmers Association of Ghana (PFAG) has called for the arrest of chiefs who allow illegal mining activities, popularly known as galamsey, to take place in their communities.

According to the association, traditional authorities cannot claim ignorance of the destruction happening within their jurisdictions and must therefore be held accountable for their silence and inaction.

Speaking to ModernGhana News on the sidelines of a media training workshop on climate change in Accra on Wednesday, October 8, Abraham Linguist Tetteh, Head of IT and Communications at PFAG, stressed that the government must introduce strict laws to hold chiefs responsible for permitting such environmental destruction.

“If there has to be a law that can hold the chiefs very tight, we the peasant farmers will be very happy. Any chief that sits down for galamsey to take place in their community must be arrested,” he said.

Mr. Tetteh lamented that illegal mining is not only destroying rural communities but also posing a serious health threat to people living in urban areas through the consumption of contaminated food products.

“We in the cities think galamsey doesn’t affect us, but it does. The vegetables and other crops grown with contaminated water in mining areas end up on our tables. We are all victims,” he noted.

He further urged President John Dramani Mahama to declare a state of emergency to curb the galamsey menace, describing the situation as “a national crisis that demands urgent action.”

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

16 minutes ago

Director-General of the National Signals Bureau (NSB), Dr. George Atta Boateng ‘We’ll find you wherever you are in just 12 hours’ — NSB vows action on social m...

16 minutes ago

Deputy Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Dr. Justice Srem Sai People with ideas have no money, those with money have no ideas — Dr. Srem Sai

1 hour ago

President John Dramani Mahama ‘It's so pathetic’ — “Mahama laments financial abuses exposed by PAC

1 hour ago

ECOWAS empowers member states to integrate nutrition into school feeding programmes ECOWAS empowers member states to integrate nutrition into school feeding program...

1 hour ago

Abraham Linguist Tetteh, Head of IT and Communications at PFAG Chiefs in galamsey-prone areas must be arrested — Peasant Farmers Association

1 hour ago

Head of IT and Communications at PFAG, Abraham Linguist Tetteh Galamsey: Mahama should declare state of emergency now — Peasant Farmers Associa...

4 hours ago

Former Director-General of the Internal Audit Agency, Eric Oduro Osae GTEC orders Eric Oduro Osae to prove his doctorate or drop ‘Dr’ title

4 hours ago

PNC 2008 running mate Ms Petra Maria Amegashie dies PNC 2008 running mate Ms Petra Maria Amegashie dies

4 hours ago

Cameroon incumbent President Paul Biya was accompanied by his wife Chantal Biya at a campaign rally ahead of Sundays presidential vote. By ROBERT FIMBAYE (AFP) Cameroon president, 92, stages first appearance of election

6 hours ago

W/R: NAiMOS crackdown on illegal mining on Ankobra River W/R: NAiMOS crackdown on illegal mining on Ankobra River

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line