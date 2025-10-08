ModernGhana logo
Galamsey: Mahama should declare state of emergency now — Peasant Farmers Association

Headlines Head of IT and Communications at PFAG, Abraham Linguist Tetteh
WED, 08 OCT 2025
Head of IT and Communications at PFAG, Abraham Linguist Tetteh

The Peasant Farmers Association of Ghana (PFAG) has called on President John Dramani Mahama to declare a state of emergency to deal decisively with illegal mining, popularly known as galamsey.

The Association says the destruction of farmlands and water bodies by illegal miners is threatening food production and endangering public health.

It warns that the continued pollution of rivers used for irrigation is exposing citizens, especially urban dwellers, to contaminated food.

Speaking to ModernGhana News on the sidelines of a climate change media training workshop in Accra on Wednesday, October 8, the Head of IT and Communications at PFAG, Abraham Linguist Tetteh, said the situation has reached alarming levels and requires urgent government intervention.

“We are pleading with the President to declare a state of emergency because right now, the way galamsey is destroying our land is very difficult. Even farmers are complaining because production has dropped drastically,” he said.

“We the peasant farmers feed the nation, yet these galamsey activities are destroying our land and water. The polluted water being used for farming is the same water people in the cities depend on, so it concerns everyone,” Mr. Tetteh added.

The PFAG further urged government to enact and enforce laws that will hold traditional authorities accountable for illegal mining activities in their jurisdictions.

According to the Association, chiefs must be sanctioned if galamsey persists in their communities.

The call comes at the time when the President has stated that based on the advice from the National Security Council, the fight against the environmental menace can be won without a state of emergency.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

