NDC, NPP should bow their heads in shame for failing to end galamsey — Highlife star Kofi Eiphos

  Wed, 08 Oct 2025
Highlife star Kofi Eiphos
WED, 08 OCT 2025
Highlife star Kofi Eiphos

Germany-based Ghanaian Highlife star Kofi Eiphos has launched a blistering critique of Ghana’s two major political parties, the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), over their failure to tackle illegal mining, popularly known as galamsey.

His criticism comes amid growing national frustration, as Ghanaians accuse successive governments of making promises on galamsey without implementing lasting solutions.

Kofi Eiphos, real name Isaac Oteng, recently released a single titled Galamsey, featuring Dante Thompson. The track serves as a powerful piece of musical activism, highlighting the devastating impact of illegal mining on Ghana’s environment, including forests, farmlands, and vital water systems.

In an exclusive interview on Hot 93.9FM’s Hot Showbiz, Kofi Eiphos expressed his disappointment with the political leadership, accusing both parties of politicizing the issue instead of confronting it.

“Galamsey is destroying the country, and these parties are just playing politics with it. Why should we politicize something that is killing our environment?” he asked.

Known for hits like DJ 50,50, Kofi Eiphos did not hold back in holding the parties accountable. “Both NPP and NDC should bow their heads in shame. They have failed the country. If they cannot solve this menace, then they have no business running the country,” he asserted.

Through Galamsey, Kofi Eiphos aims to raise awareness and push for action, using his music as a platform to demand accountability and a decisive response to one of Ghana’s most pressing environmental crises.

