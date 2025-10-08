J.S. Rhule Initiatives commissions classroom block for Punpunie-Ahanta West Municipal

The community of Punpunie in the Ahanta West Municipality came alive on 22nd September 2025, as residents, education officials, and community leaders gathered to commission a newly constructed three-unit classroom block to serve pupils of the Punpunie D/A Basic School and adjoining communities, including Enuohu.

The commissioning marks a major milestone in the quest to bridge educational infrastructure gaps in the area.

Reflecting on the project’s journey, the initiator, Miss Janet-Stephanie Rhule, recalled a previous visit to the community, where she was deeply moved by the poor state of the school’s facilities. At the time, pupils attended classes in a two-unit block propped up by wooden pillars, with mud walls and bare floors - a structure that barely withstood the rains.

“Together, we resolved to change that story,” she shared. “By the grace of God and through steady efforts, we have brought this project to fruition. This experience has taught me that even the smallest step toward change can yield a lasting impact.”

As part of the commissioning ceremony, pupils were also provided with educational stationery to support their learning.

The newly completed block, she emphasized, is more than a building - it is a symbol of hope and belief in the potential of the Punpunie child. “It represents our conviction that every child deserves an environment that nurtures their dreams and allows their destinies to unfold,” she said.

Drawing inspiration from her late father, a lifelong teacher, she remarked that no institution transforms lives more powerfully than education. She reaffirmed her commitment to continue supporting the community to ensure that every child in Punpunie is well-prepared to meet the challenges of an ever-evolving world.

The handing-over ceremony was graced by several dignitaries, including Miss Janet-Stephanie Ekua Etrewba Rhule, Founder of the J.S. Rhule Initiatives, the Deputy Director of Education at the Ahanta West Municipal Assembly, Elders of the community, the Headmistress and staff of the school, parents and guardians, volunteers of the foundation, and the pupils themselves - all joining in celebration of a brighter educational future for Punpunie.