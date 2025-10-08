GTEC orders Eric Oduro Osae to prove his doctorate or drop ‘Dr’ title

The Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) has directed the former Director-General of the Internal Audit Agency, Eric Oduro Osae, to provide official evidence confirming his claim to the academic title “Dr.”

In a letter dated October 8, 2025, and signed by the GTEC Director-General, Prof. Ahmed Jinapor Abdulai, the Commission requested that Mr. Osae furnish documents proving he holds a terminal degree—such as a PhD or EdD—awarded by a recognised and accredited university, either in Ghana or abroad.

The correspondence followed an earlier interaction between GTEC and Mr. Osae regarding concerns over his continued use of the “Dr.” title.

“For the avoidance of doubt, please be reminded that GTEC regards the unauthorized or inappropriate use of academic titles as a serious matter,” the letter stated. “Using such titles without formal academic validation from an accredited institution is misleading and violates established academic protocols and standards.”

The Commission instructed Mr. Osae to submit the name of the awarding institution, a copy of his degree certificate, and an official academic transcript. It further directed that if he is unable to produce the required evidence, he must immediately stop using the “Dr.” title and remove it from all professional and public materials, including letterheads, websites, and institutional profiles.

GTEC gave him until October 17, 2025, to comply by either submitting the documentation or confirming his withdrawal of the title.

“The Commission expects your full cooperation in this matter. Kindly ensure that all requested documentation or confirmation of title withdrawal is submitted on or before October 17, 2025,” the letter concluded.

The directive forms part of GTEC’s intensified campaign to enforce academic integrity and curb the growing misuse of unverified or honorary titles, which the Commission says erodes public trust in Ghana’s higher education system.