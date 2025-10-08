ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

GTEC orders Eric Oduro Osae to prove his doctorate or drop ‘Dr’ title

  Wed, 08 Oct 2025
Education Former Director-General of the Internal Audit Agency, Eric Oduro Osae
WED, 08 OCT 2025
Former Director-General of the Internal Audit Agency, Eric Oduro Osae

The Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) has directed the former Director-General of the Internal Audit Agency, Eric Oduro Osae, to provide official evidence confirming his claim to the academic title “Dr.”

In a letter dated October 8, 2025, and signed by the GTEC Director-General, Prof. Ahmed Jinapor Abdulai, the Commission requested that Mr. Osae furnish documents proving he holds a terminal degree—such as a PhD or EdD—awarded by a recognised and accredited university, either in Ghana or abroad.

The correspondence followed an earlier interaction between GTEC and Mr. Osae regarding concerns over his continued use of the “Dr.” title.

“For the avoidance of doubt, please be reminded that GTEC regards the unauthorized or inappropriate use of academic titles as a serious matter,” the letter stated. “Using such titles without formal academic validation from an accredited institution is misleading and violates established academic protocols and standards.”

The Commission instructed Mr. Osae to submit the name of the awarding institution, a copy of his degree certificate, and an official academic transcript. It further directed that if he is unable to produce the required evidence, he must immediately stop using the “Dr.” title and remove it from all professional and public materials, including letterheads, websites, and institutional profiles.

GTEC gave him until October 17, 2025, to comply by either submitting the documentation or confirming his withdrawal of the title.

“The Commission expects your full cooperation in this matter. Kindly ensure that all requested documentation or confirmation of title withdrawal is submitted on or before October 17, 2025,” the letter concluded.

The directive forms part of GTEC’s intensified campaign to enforce academic integrity and curb the growing misuse of unverified or honorary titles, which the Commission says erodes public trust in Ghana’s higher education system.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

2 hours ago

PNC 2008 running mate Ms Petra Maria Amegashie dies PNC 2008 running mate Ms Petra Maria Amegashie dies

2 hours ago

Cameroon incumbent President Paul Biya was accompanied by his wife Chantal Biya at a campaign rally ahead of Sundays presidential vote. By ROBERT FIMBAYE (AFP) Cameroon president, 92, stages first appearance of election

2 hours ago

Kadjebi Freetown Assemblyman constructs footbridge withmonthly allowance Kadjebi Freetown Assemblyman constructs footbridge with monthly allowance 

2 hours ago

Suspect Rafai Tahiru Man arrested for inflicting machete wounds on victim over phone

2 hours ago

Rainstorm ravages Adankwaman SHS buildings ahead of reopening Rainstorm ravages Adankwaman SHS buildings ahead of reopening

2 hours ago

Final funeral rites of Daddy Lumba set for December 6 Final funeral rites of Daddy Lumba set for December 6 

4 hours ago

Two men jailed 30years for robbery, assault on hairdresser at Okushibli Two men jailed 30years for robbery, assault on hairdresser at Okushibli

4 hours ago

Here are areas to be affected by ECG and GRIDCo’s planned maintenance today Here are areas to be affected by ECG and GRIDCo’s planned maintenance today

4 hours ago

We are hopeful of increment of GH¢715 National Service allowance – Acting Director-General We are hopeful of increment of GH¢715 National Service allowance – Acting Direct...

4 hours ago

W/R: NAiMOS crackdown on illegal mining on Ankobra River W/R: NAiMOS crackdown on illegal mining on Ankobra River

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line