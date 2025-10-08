Kadjebi Freetown Assemblyman constructs footbridge with monthly allowance 

Mr. Stephen Afrieye, the Assemblyman for the Kadjebi Freetown Electoral Area in the Oti Region, has used his monthly allowance to construct a footbridge at a critical location within his electoral area.

The project, which cost GH¢750.00, was fully financed by Mr. Afrieye from his personal allowance.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), Mr. Afrieye said the footbridge was necessary as it links the residents of Bombers Park via Akporsor Kordzi to Clinic Junction, three communities that were previously disconnected due to the absence of a safe crossing point.

“I considered the footbridge as paramount because it connects my electorate to neighbouring areas. I could not sit aloof and wait indefinitely for the District Assembly to intervene, so I decided to take the initiative and fund the construction from my meagre allowance,” he said.

The Assemblyman said he believed local leaders must take bold steps to address the immediate needs of their people, especially where lives and livelihoods are affected by infrastructure gaps.

Residents who interacted with the GNA expressed their profound appreciation to Mr. Afrieye, describing him as a “Messiah” sent to rescue and support them.

They lauded his selfless leadership and prayed for God’s blessings upon his life and a replenishment of his resources.

The new bridge is expected to significantly improve movement and access between the three communities, particularly during the rainy season when the local stream overflows and becomes dangerous to cross.

