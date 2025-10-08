Police arrest alleged cannibal linked to series of murders in Wa

Police in the Upper West Region have arrested a man believed to be behind a string of gruesome murders that have terrorised residents of Wa and its surrounding communities in recent months.

The suspect, whose name has not yet been released, is alleged to have killed and mutilated several victims, with disturbing reports suggesting that he engaged in acts of cannibalism after the killings.

Police sources say the arrest marks a major breakthrough in ongoing investigations into the mysterious disappearances and killings that have rocked the region over the past year.

Residents of Wa, particularly commercial tricycle operators and night workers, have lived in fear since a pattern of ritual-style murders began surfacing in 2022, when dismembered bodies were found in isolated areas.

According to security officials, the suspect was captured following an intelligence-led operation carried out by a special task force deployed to the region after renewed cases of murder were reported in late September 2025. During interrogation, the suspect allegedly confessed to his involvement in several of the killings.

Regional police authorities have assured the public that investigations are ongoing and that further details will be shared after forensic and psychological assessments of the suspect are completed.

Residents of Wa have expressed relief over the arrest, describing it as a significant step toward restoring peace and security in the area.

The Upper West Region has in recent years faced sporadic incidents of ritual killings, many of which have been linked to criminal networks exploiting vulnerable individuals for money rituals. The latest arrest, if confirmed by further investigations, could bring closure to one of the most chilling crime sprees in the region’s history.