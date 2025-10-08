ModernGhana logo
Man arrested for inflicting machete wounds on victim over phone

  Wed, 08 Oct 2025
Crime & Punishment Suspect Rafai Tahiru
WED, 08 OCT 2025
Suspect Rafai Tahiru

Police in the Walewale District of the North East Region have arrested a 25-year-old man, Rafai Tahiru, for his role in a violent assault that left a victim with multiple machete wounds.

According to police reports, the incident occurred on October 4, 2025, when Rafai Tahiru, together with two accomplices who are currently on the run, accused the victim of stealing a mobile phone belonging to him.

Acting on the unfounded suspicion, the trio tied the victim’s hands and legs with ropes, placed him in a tricycle, and brutally whipped him with canes before slashing his forehead and body with machetes.

The attack was interrupted by concerned onlookers who rescued the injured victim and rushed him to the Walewale Government Hospital for urgent medical care. A report was immediately filed with the Walewale Police, prompting an intensive manhunt for the suspects.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Robert Anabiik Anmain, Head of the Public Affairs Unit of the North East Regional Police Command, confirmed the arrest of Rafai Tahiru. He said the suspect was apprehended on October 5, 2025, at his hideout in Tampulungu, a suburb of Walewale, following a tip-off.

During a search of his residence, police found a blood-stained machete believed to have been used in the assault. The weapon has since been retrieved as evidence.

DSP Anmain stated that the suspect will soon be arraigned before court to face charges, while efforts are underway to track down and arrest his accomplices.

He assured the public that the police remain committed to ensuring justice for the victim and maintaining law and order in the region.

