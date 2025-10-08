ModernGhana logo
Rainstorm ravages Adankwaman SHS buildings ahead of reopening

Students of Adankwaman Senior High School in the Assin South District of the Central Region may not resume classes as planned after a violent rainstorm tore through the campus, destroying major school facilities just days before reopening.

The storm, which struck on Tuesday, October 7, 2025, was accompanied by powerful winds that ripped off the roofs of several key buildings, including a six-unit classroom block, the boys’ dormitory, the dining hall, and multiple pavilions. Desks, books, and other teaching materials were also damaged in the devastation.

Although students are currently on vacation and no injuries were recorded, the school’s management is weighing the possibility of postponing reopening, originally scheduled for Saturday, October 11. The affected structures are now unsafe for use, and there are no immediate alternatives for classrooms or accommodation.

Established more than 40 years ago, Adankwaman SHS still relies on several old mud-built structures that have weakened over time, making them highly vulnerable to storms.

In the aftermath of the disaster, a team from the Assin South District office of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), led by District Director Nicholas Adusei Sarpong, visited the school to assess the damage. Mr. Sarpong described the situation as dire and said a comprehensive report would be submitted to the relevant authorities for urgent action.

The District Chief Executive for Assin South, Jonathan Birikorang, and the District Director of Education, Isaac Opoku Nkum, also visited the campus to evaluate the extent of destruction.

Authorities say they are working swiftly to mobilise support for repairs, but until that happens, the reopening of Adankwaman SHS remains uncertain.

