Police launch manhunt for tricycle rider who assaulted officer in Garu

  Wed, 08 Oct 2025
The Upper East Regional Police Command has launched a manhunt for a commercial tricycle rider who allegedly assaulted a police officer during a routine operation at Garu in the Upper East Region.

According to a statement issued by the Regional Police Public Affairs Department on October 7, 2025, the incident occurred on October 6, 2025, when the officer and a team of Community Protection Assistants (CPAs) were conducting stop-and-search operations along the Garu–Nakpanduri road.

The police team reportedly intercepted a tricycle loaded with sacks of groundnuts and passengers sitting on top. When the officer instructed the rider to stop and park properly for inspection, the rider allegedly became aggressive and attacked the officer before fleeing the scene on his tricycle.

The statement, signed by Chief Inspector Abdul-Rahman Sumalia, Head of the Public Affairs Department of the Upper East Region, said efforts are underway to arrest the suspect and ensure he faces the full rigours of the law.

The Upper East Regional Police Command has assured the public of its commitment to maintaining law and order and called on residents to assist with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspect.

