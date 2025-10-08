The Church is the conscience of the nation - Local Government Minister

Mr Ahmed Ibrahim, the Minister for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs (MLGCRA), has described the Church as “the conscience of the nation,” emphasising its crucial role in shaping moral vision, civic responsibility, and national transformation.

Speaking at the climax of the Royal House Chapel International's annual convention dubbed, “the Convention of Saints” in Accra, he said the solutions to the challenges confronting the nation laid with the Church.

“It is through the moral and spiritual reawakening of our people that we can achieve the Ghana we all desire,” he added.

The Minister who is also the Member of Parliament for the Banda Constituency, was accompanied by Madam Rita Naa Odoley Sowah, the Deputy Minister of the Ministry, and also the Member of Parliament for La Dadekotopon.

Their mission was to fellowship with the church and extend the President's warm felicitations to the Apostle General and the congregation.

Mr Ibrahim commended Apostle General Sam Korankye Ankrah and the leadership of the Royal House Chapel, for their continued dedication towards building strong moral foundations and nurturing responsible citizenship.

He also acknowledged the Church universal for its timeless role in inspiring positive change, strengthening communities, and complementing the work of leadership in advancing the cause of human progress and national development.

“The Church remains the conscience of our society,” the Minister stated.

He further requested prayers for divine guidance and strength to fulfil his mandate and called for continuous intercession for the President, that God may grant him wisdom to govern the nation sustainably for the benefit of all Ghanaians.

Mr Ibrahim extended the President's appreciation to the Royal House Chapel family for their steadfast prayers and unwavering support for national peace, unity, and good governance.

The climax of the “Convention of Saints” was marked by vibrant worship, prayer, and thanksgiving, reflecting the enduring partnership between faith and leadership in Ghana's journey toward renewal and sustainable national development.

