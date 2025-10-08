Three of five Agenda 111 hospitals in Ashanti Region now operational — Regional Minister

Three out of the five Agenda 111 hospital projects in the Ashanti Region have been completed and are now fully operational, the Ashanti Regional Minister, Dr Frank Amoakohene, has disclosed.

He explained that the hospitals at Twedie, Suame and Drobonso, which were inaugurated by the previous government in December 2024, had remained non-functional due to a lack of medical staff and essential equipment until the current administration intervened.

“For the record, when I assumed office as Regional Minister, none of them was functioning or operational,” Dr Amoakohene told the Local Government and Rural Development Committee of Parliament on Tuesday.

Responding to a question from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for Suame, John Darko, on the status of Agenda 111 projects in the region, the Minister said his administration had made concerted efforts to complete and operationalise the stalled facilities.

He recounted that in February 2025, he and the Minister of Health visited the project sites, where contractors confirmed varying stages of completion, with one hospital about 95 per cent done.

“With the prompt intervention of the Health Minister, we managed to operationalise three out of the five hospitals that were near completion,” he said. “Another facility at Oforikrom is almost complete, and once finished, it will be opened for public use.”

Dr Amoakohene dismissed claims that the current government had abandoned projects initiated under the NPP, stressing that his administration was committed to ensuring all taxpayer-funded developments were completed and put to use.

He said the government was taking deliberate steps to ensure that local assemblies in the region had adequate resources to undertake their own development projects. According to him, the District Assemblies Common Fund (DACF) and the Ministry of Local Government had made financial provisions to reduce reliance on central government funding.

“Eighty per cent of the Common Fund has already been released to the metropolitan, municipal and district assemblies, with most having received at least two quarters of their allocations,” he said. “The funds are being tied to specific projects that are already underway.”

Outlining how the funds would be utilised, Dr Amoakohene said 10 per cent would go into purchasing school furniture for rural areas, while another 10 per cent would be used to construct two community-based health planning and services (CHPS) compounds in each district.

He said the focus would be on completing old or abandoned CHPS facilities to expand access to primary healthcare across the region. “With two CHPS compounds per district, we expect to deliver about 86 new or completed facilities that will bring healthcare closer to our people,” he added.

On legacy health projects, Dr Amoakohene assured the committee that the Afari Military Hospital and the 250-bed Ashanti Regional Hospital at Sewua would both be completed before the end of the year.

He also revealed that the GETFund had committed $48 million to complete the KNUST Medical Centre, while work on the long-delayed Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital Maternity Block had resumed under a one-year completion timeline.

Touching on road infrastructure, Dr Amoakohene said the Ashanti Region would benefit significantly from the government’s “Big Push” initiative, particularly the construction of the outer Kumasi Ring Road.

“This project will divert heavy-duty trucks that currently pass through the central business district of Kumasi, easing traffic congestion and providing direct access to the northern corridor and Burkina Faso,” he stated.