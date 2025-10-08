World Bank raises Ghana’s 2025 growth forecast to 4.3%, signals stronger recovery

The World Bank has upgraded Ghana’s 2025 economic growth projection to 4.3 per cent, up from its earlier estimate of 3.9 per cent, in a move that reflects growing confidence in the country’s economic rebound.

The revised outlook, published in the October 2025 edition of Africa’s Pulse report in Washington, D.C., aligns closely with the Ghanaian government’s own growth target of 4.4 per cent outlined in the 2025 Budget.

According to the report, Ghana’s economic expansion remains one of the most promising in Sub-Saharan Africa, buoyed by a strong performance in the services sector. The sector surged by 9.9 per cent in the second quarter of 2025, driving overall GDP growth to 6.3 per cent — the country’s best quarterly performance in recent years.

The World Bank forecasts continued momentum, projecting GDP growth to rise further to 4.6 per cent in 2026 and 4.8 per cent in 2027. The Bank described Ghana’s medium-term outlook as positive, supported by moderating inflation, stabilising macroeconomic indicators, and renewed investor confidence.

Across the region, Sub-Saharan Africa’s economy is expected to grow by 3.8 per cent in 2025, up from 3.5 per cent in 2024. The Bank attributed the continent’s recovery to easing inflationary pressures and a gradual rebound in private investment despite persistent global uncertainty.

The report highlighted a notable drop in the number of African countries experiencing double-digit inflation—from 23 in October 2022 to just 10 by July 2025—indicating progress in stabilising prices.

For Ghana, the World Bank expects inflation to end 2025 at 15.4 per cent, a figure that contrasts with the latest national data showing a sharper slowdown. Official figures from the Ghana Statistical Service placed inflation at 9.4 per cent in September 2025, down significantly from 21.5 per cent a year earlier.

While the Bank’s inflation projection is more cautious, it nonetheless anticipates a continued decline in prices, with inflation expected to fall to 9.4 per cent by 2026.

The Bank of Ghana has also reinforced this outlook, expressing confidence that inflation will remain within single digits by the end of the year, aided by a stable cedi, tighter fiscal discipline, and declining food and fuel prices.

Despite the improved outlook, the World Bank warned of lingering risks, including volatile global trade conditions, constrained access to external finance, and fragile investor sentiment.

Still, it concluded that Ghana’s economic fundamentals are strengthening, providing a solid platform for sustained growth and macroeconomic stability in the years ahead.