'Increase army recruitment age' — Sam George, Dafeamekpor tell GAF

  Wed, 08 Oct 2025
The Minister for Communication, Digital Innovation and Technology, Sam Nartey George, has urged the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) to reconsider the current age limit for enlistment, arguing that the restriction unfairly excludes many capable and physically fit citizens in their 30s who are eager to serve.

Mr. George made the call in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday, October 8, 2025, amid growing public debate over the ongoing GAF recruitment exercise and its eligibility criteria.

He described the existing age cap as outdated and called for reforms that reflect modern realities and the nation’s evolving workforce dynamics.

“I honestly believe it is time for our beloved nation to re-examine the maximum age for enlistment into our military services,” he wrote. “There are people in their 30s who are physically fit and sound enough to serve their nation. We must not deny them this opportunity simply because of their age. There is precedence across the world. I believe an upper limit of 35 years would serve our young people better. Let's nurture their dreams and not kill it.”

Mr. George’s comments have sparked widespread discussion, with many citizens echoing his sentiments that the Armed Forces should prioritise competence and fitness over strict age limits.

Joining the debate, the Majority Whip and Member of Parliament for South Dayi, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, also expressed support for the proposal.

In a separate post on X, Mr. Dafeamekpor revealed that several constituents and party supporters had raised concerns about the current policy. He cited examples from countries such as Benin, Côte d'Ivoire, Togo, Nigeria, and the United States, where enlistment into the military is allowed well into one’s 30s or even 40s.

“In Ghana, we can extend our age limit to say 35 or even 40 years, depending on medical fitness and non-combatant roles. We need new ways of doing things. For God and Country,” he stated.

Both lawmakers argued that expanding the age threshold would not only make recruitment more inclusive but also enrich the Armed Forces with a broader pool of experienced and motivated personnel.

Their call comes at a time when the Ghana Armed Forces is actively recruiting new personnel, amid growing public discourse about fairness, inclusivity, and the need to modernise enlistment standards to meet contemporary national security demands.

