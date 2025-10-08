We should consider raising military enlistment age limit to 35 — Sam George

The Minister for Communications, Digital Technology and Innovations, Samuel Nartey George, has called for a review of the maximum age limit for enlistment into the country’s military services.

Currently, the Ghana Armed Forces accepts applicants between 18 and 25 years for non-tradesmen and non-tradeswomen.

Tradesmen and tradeswomen must be up to 27 years old, while professionals are eligible up to 30 years.

In a social media post on Wednesday, October 8, Sam George argued that many people in their 30s are still physically capable of serving in the military.

“I honestly believe it is time for our beloved nation to re-examine the maximum age for enlistment into our military services. There are people in their 30s who are physically fit and sound enough to serve their nation. We must not deny them this opportunity simply because of their age,” he said.

The Ningo-Prampram Member of Parliament further proposed that the upper age limit be increased to 35 years to create more opportunities for young people.

“There is precedence across the world. I believe an upper limit of 35 years would serve our young people better. Let’s nurture their dreams and not kill them,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Armed Forces has commenced its 2025 enlistment exercise at the regional level to provide access to prospective applicants from across the country.