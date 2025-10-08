W/R: NAiMOS crackdown on illegal mining on Ankobra River

In a sweeping crackdown on illegal mining along Ghana’s water bodies, the National Anti-Illegal Mining Operations Secretariat (NAIMOS), working in partnership with the Nzema East Blue Water Guards, has dismantled several entrenched galamsey sites along the Ankobra River in the Western Region.

The large-scale enforcement operation, which stretched nearly 10 kilometres from Gwira Eshiam to Anyinase, uncovered massive illegal mining activities that had severely polluted the river and disrupted surrounding ecosystems.

The Task Force’s most significant discovery was at a hotspot locally known as “Cocoa Ase” in Gwira Banso, where dozens of illegal miners were caught dredging the riverbed. Upon noticing the approaching security team, the miners fled, abandoning their equipment and makeshift camps.

In a decisive show of force, the Task Force burned over 100 temporary shelters, destroyed seven Chanfang dredging machines, and confiscated 23 water pumps, gas cylinders, shovels, and other mining tools — including a DSTV satellite dish found on site.

A Hyundai excavator located at Abrodiem was immobilised after officers removed its pump and gear lever to prevent further use.

The team also discovered that the Kamei Stream, a key tributary of the Ankobra River, had been blocked and diverted to support the illegal mining operations. The Task Force reopened the natural watercourse and destroyed more than 50 additional pumping machines found at a nearby repair workshop.

Following the operation, NAIMOS officials issued a stern warning to illegal miners operating along the Ankobra River and its surrounding communities to vacate the area immediately.

“This operation is only the beginning,” a NAIMOS spokesperson declared. “We will not rest until Ghana’s rivers and water bodies are restored and protected from further destruction.”

The successful enforcement marks a significant milestone in the ongoing national fight against galamsey. It demonstrates the government’s renewed resolve to protect natural resources, preserve aquatic life, and safeguard water sources for future generations.

NAIMOS reaffirmed its commitment to sustaining these operations and warned that any individual or group found engaging in illegal mining along the Ankobra River or elsewhere in the country would face the full force of the law.