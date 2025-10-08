ModernGhana logo
We are hopeful of increment of GH¢715 National Service allowance – Acting Director-General

  Wed, 08 Oct 2025
WED, 08 OCT 2025

The National Service Authority (NSA) has announced plans to increase the monthly allowances paid to service personnel across the country. Currently, National Service personnel receive about GH¢715 per month as allowance.

Acting Director-General of the Authority, Ruth Dela Seddoh, said discussions are at an advanced stage to finalise a new rate.

Speaking to journalists in Accra, Ms. Seddoh declined to disclose the exact percentage of the proposed increase but assured that the adjustment would be meaningful.

“It is something that the President has expressed his interest in. But we all know the situation we find ourselves in, and so we don't want to press him too hard. Let's be hopeful.

"I don't want to go ahead of the Minister, but I can assure you that we have had very good talks and we are hopeful that there will be some increment,” she said.

Meanwhile, the NSA has announced that online registration for the 2025/2026 service year will open on Wednesday, October 8, 2025, and close on Wednesday, October 15, 2025.

The decision, according to the Authority, follows a directive from President John Dramani Mahama after a Technical and Forensic Audit of the previous Central Service Management Platform (CSMP) found the system unsatisfactory.

The Authority was subsequently tasked to design and deploy a more robust digital platform to enhance transparency, security, and real-time verification.

In a statement, the NSA declared that all registrations completed in June 2025 are null and void, directing all prospective personnel to re-register. It explained that the decision followed data integrity concerns, including age discrepancies detected during the earlier process.

National Service cancels June online registration, fresh exercise begins October 8

