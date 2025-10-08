Ghana to re-engineer manufacturing base for health and economic growth — Ofosu Ampofo

Political Advisor at the Office of the Vice President, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, has reaffirmed government’s commitment to modernising and expanding Ghana’s health manufacturing sector to enhance self-reliance and economic growth.

He said under the leadership of President John Dramani Mahama, the government is pursuing an ambitious agenda to re-engineer the country’s manufacturing base, particularly in the pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors.

Mr. Ofosu Ampofo made this known while delivering a keynote address on behalf of Vice President Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang at the opening of the African Health Manufacturing Trade Exhibition and Conference (AMTech 2025) in Accra.

The event, themed “Collaborate to Compete: Strengthening Partnerships for Sustainable Growth,” has brought together industry players, policymakers, and investors from across the continent to discuss strategies for advancing Africa’s healthcare manufacturing capacity, which currently meets less than 30 percent of its medicine demand.

Mr. Ofosu Ampofo described Africa’s dependence on imported medicines and health commodities as “unsustainable and unjust,” stressing that Ghana is determined to change this narrative through innovation and investment.

“For too long, African health security and economic stability have been at the mercy of others. This dependence is not only unsustainable; it is unjust. In Ghana, we are determined to change this narrative by modernising and expanding our pharmaceutical and healthcare manufacturing base,” he stated.

He noted that the Mahama-led government is focused on transforming Ghana’s manufacturing sector into a globally competitive powerhouse anchored on value addition, industrial innovation, and regional trade integration.

“Our goal is clear — to make Ghana a preferred destination for high-quality African products that drive jobs, export revenue, and self-sufficiency across the continent,” he said.

Mr. Ofosu Ampofo also highlighted government’s commitment to supporting private sector growth through targeted incentives, technology transfer, and strategic procurement policies to strengthen local production.

The opening ceremony also witnessed the launch of the African Manufacturing Market Intelligence and Network Analysis (AMMINA) platform, a digital data system developed by the Gates Foundation and Africa CDC.

The tool provides real-time data on manufacturing capacity, products, and investment readiness across 18 African countries to support evidence-based decision-making in the health manufacturing sector.