Bombs Events CEO calls for unity in NPP

The Chief Executive Officer of Bombs Events, former Upper East NPP Regional Treasurer, and aspirant for the position of Regional Organizer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Upper East Region, Mr. Bombande Edmond, has called for unity within the party ahead of the upcoming presidential primaries, stressing that cohesion is critical to recapturing power in the 2028 general elections.

In an exclusive interview, Mr. Edmond described the party’s 2024 election defeat as “humbling and disappointing.” He noted that despite being in power and controlling significant resources, Ghanaians opted for change, leaving the party with no choice but to accept the outcome.

A lifelong member of the NPP, Mr. Edmond shared that his political journey began in 1992 when he first voted for his aunt, Hon. Hawa Yakubu, then MP for Bawku Central as an independent candidate, before fully committing to the NPP.

Reflecting on his time serving the party as a regional executive, Edmond recounted the struggles and dedication required, noting that his efforts contributed to winning three parliamentary seats for the party. “I can confidently say that many of us have remained loyal to the NPP through thick and thin,” he said.

Explaining his decision to contest the Regional Organizer position, Mr. Edmond emphasized the strategic importance of the role. He noted that the organizer is tasked with mobilizing grassroots support, coordinating party activities at all levels, resolving internal disputes, and ensuring the party remains attractive and cohesive across the region.

“If God gives me the mandate as Regional Organizer, I will work tirelessly to strengthen the party and restore the NPP’s prominence in the Upper East Region,” Edmond pledged.

Highlighting his experience and strategic vision, he identified six constituencies—Zebilla, Binduri, Pusiga, Tempane, Navrongo, and others—as key targets for NPP victories in 2028, pointing out that these areas have historically supported the party and can be recaptured with effective organization.

On the upcoming NPP presidential race, Edmond stated that while all five candidates are capable, Dr. Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia stands out as the most marketable and best positioned to lead the party to victory in 2028. He argued that past presidents have often failed to win on their first attempt and emphasized that Dr. Bawumia deserves another opportunity to secure power for the party.

Mr. Edmond urged all NPP members, from the national level to branch offices, to embrace unity regardless of their preferred candidates, underscoring that a united party is essential to reclaiming leadership in 2028.