Why Should Wontumi Be Treated As A Hero Rather Than A Common Criminal

Feature Article Why Should Wontumi Be Treated As A Hero Rather Than A Common Criminal
WED, 08 OCT 2025

I love writing and composing and turning facts into interesting readable stories. But I too, sometimes do get tired. So let me put this in a simple narrative form. In a country, a minister puts in great effort to get reductions in TV subscription for citizens. Then we have citizens who opposed the minister's efforts vehemently. Now tried as the minister did, it looks like he has not been successful, entirely. And now some citizens are happily mocking his not quite successful bid. Fellow human being, does this make any sense to you?

Then we have this ridiculous case of a citizen who feels hard-done-by by the former attorney General so that citizen takes the matter to court for legal and lawful explanation or interpretation of whatever transpired. This one too we are told about 70 senior and junior lawyers showed up in support of the former AG. As we deliberate, today in Ghana, many many common people had treked to and from law courts up and down the country and did not have a single lawyer behind them. Is this the true meaning of democracy? Where did this come from. Just asking.

Again, it looks like everyone is urging the government to do something about this uncontrolled illegal mining which is gradually posing health, social, and economic danger to everybody. So,how is it that when one of the known kingpins of illegal mining is being processed by law enforcement agencies some people are up in arms and dead against the very legal processes. Why? I don't get it. Do you?

Please write with your explanation as to why you think illegal mining should be confronted and stopped but yet no one has to be arrested legally and lawfully tried in a court of law. Mansa Musa is waiting to know why anyone thinks Wontumi should be treated like a hero and not as a common criminal. Don't keep me waiting. You, the pro-wontumi brigade, you know thyself.

Mansa Musa
Mansa Musa, © 2025

Mansa Musa of NFM RadioColumn: Mansa Musa

Author's articles (89)

More

Just in....

